Entornointeligente.com /

The way China has rapidly contained the COVID-19 outbreak has been impressive, with the international community warmly welcoming the experience and knowledge the country has gained in its battle against the virus.

Adolfo

In a white paper titled “Fighting COVID-19: China in Action”, one of the valuable lessons mentioned is that China put people first in fighting the disease. What exactly did China do? Watch this video to find out.

Adolfo ledo

Entornointeligente.com