Odle stands out as only male among 5 called to the Bar

Standing out as the only male of five applicants who were called to the Bar last Friday, December 4, is new attorney-at-law Adrian Odle.

Odle’s call to Bar of St Vincent and the Grenadines as a Barrister and Solicitor was moved by the Commissioner of Police (COP) Colin John, and seconded by lawyer Maureeze Franklyn.

John assured Justice Brian Cottle, sitting at the High Court, that Odle had completed his Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill, and his legal education certificate at the Hugh Wooding law school.

In recommending the young man as a fit and proper person to be called, Commissioner John described Odle as hard working and disciplined.

After his application was accepted, the young lawyer moved to take his rightful position before the judge

Addressing the court, as did his peers before him, he thanked his “Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for being the guiding light” to his path

While his father, Superintendent Rev Adrian Odle senior, could not be present, his mother Faith Odle was. “Faith, a fitting name to a faithful mother like mine,” the young man noted, using the words of a poem to express his gratitude to her. Each line of the poem, which began “When you thought I wasn’t looking”, detailed the care of a mother, and the lessons taught along the way

In thanking both of his parents, Odle summarized, “The contribution of our parents in our life is immeasurable. For all that our parents do for us, there is no way to fully repay them. They expect little more than love from us, but an occasional thank you or acknowledgment to show appreciation, will certainly warm their hearts.”

He also thanked all of the lawyers that helped him

Odle Jr reflected on the circumstances under which they were being called, in the COVID-19 pandemic

He noted, “Both new and seasoned attorneys should seek to incorporate the lessons of what we have learned in these last trying months into our practice. We must not forget that we must adjust to changing times and still hold to unchanging principles.”

In referring to the analogy that a flying kite, although raised by the wind, needs a steady hand on the ground, the lawyer reminded, “You have to hold steady to your values â” your integrity. It’s your anchor. You let go of that. . .. well, it isn’t long before your kite comes crashing down

He ended by imploring, “you my learned friends to stay grounded in integrity as we enter the world of the legal profession.”

