D.C.-area forecast: Somewhat warmer today, showers possible in some areas tonight into early tomorrow

Today (Sunday): The day dawns brightly and temperatures should warm through the 40s and 50s during the morning hours. Clouds increase by mid-to-late afternoon, with a late-afternoon light shower possible, as highs reach the mid-60s. A steady breeze blows from the south-southwest around 5 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High Tonight: Still the chance of an early-evening shower. We could see more showers break out overnight, especially from around the Beltway toward points south and east, as low pressure tracks by to our south. Skies are mainly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Nice way to end the weekend with plenty of early sun and warmer temperatures. Too bad clouds return during the afternoon, with a passing light shower possible.

Express forecast Today: Early sun, increasing p.m. clouds, late-day shower?. Highs: Mid-60s. Tonight: Cloudy with stray shower. Lows: Around 50. Tomorrow: Morning showers possible. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60. Forecast in detail We’ll close the weekend on a higher note, at least temperature-wise. Bright sun early helps get us back into the 60s even with increasing afternoon clouds. Parts of the area could see some showers tonight into tomorrow morning from a system passing mainly to our south and east, leaving us cooler tomorrow as highs fluctuate between the 50s and 60s through midweek.

Tomorrow (Monday): Showers remain possible during the morning, with again the best chances from around the Beltway toward points south and east, as low pressure intensifies off the coast. A cool breeze from the north limits highs to the mid-50s to near 60 under mostly cloudy skies, with brightening skies possible by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: High pressure briefly takes hold during the evening and overnight, leaving us partly cloudy and cool with light winds. Expect overnight lows in the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead Southerly flow pumps in a surge of modest warmth on Tuesday , with afternoon highs reaching the mid-to-upper 60s under partly sunny skies. Could see a few light showers briefly dampen the pavement during the afternoon as a weak cold front moves through, but it’s a fairly nice day overall, even as winds turn a bit gusty from the northwest late afternoon into evening. Skies should turn mostly clear Tuesday night as lows cool to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Winds start off gusty again from the northwest on Wednesday , making the morning hours rather cool despite mostly sunny skies. The winds should slacken during the afternoon as high pressure takes control, so highs near 60 to the low 60s feel decent with the sunshine. Confidence: Medium

