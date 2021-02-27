Guatemalans March in Remembrance of Genocide Victims

Entornointeligente.com / During the civil was at least 200 000 people died and over 45 000 disappeared, most of them Indigenous Maya civilians. Guatemalan authorities have recognized this as a genocide.

Indigenous people marched on Thursday in Guatemala to mark the National Day of Dignity for Victims of the Internal Armed Conflict, as survivors of the 1960-1996 civil war demanded the government to abide by the peace agreements.

“For many, many years we have struggled for the recognition of victims,” Indigenous leader Rigoberta Menchu told news agency Al Jazeera. “There are major latent setbacks in the administration of justice,” the activist added.

— FAFG (@FAFGuatemala) February 25, 2021 “We accompanied family members during the March for the Dignity of Victims and Justice. We honor the memory and lives of the victims of the Internal Armed Conflict.” During the civil was at least 200 000 people died and over 45 000 disappeared, most of them Indigenous Maya civilians. The Guatemalan authorities have recognized this as a genocide. In the aftermath, several prosecutions have taken place, although many cases are still pending in court.

Last year, President Alejandro Giammattei closed three institutions that supervised the peace agreements’ fulfillment. Consequently, more than 50 associations of survivors and their relatives have asked the Constitutional Court to rule on the claim they filed against the president’s order, but no response has been given yet

