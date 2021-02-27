President Buhari mourns Justice Abdul Kafarati

Entornointeligente.com / President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Bauchi State on the passing of former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice Adamu Abdul Kafarati at the age of 67.

The President in a condolence messaged issued by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, described the late former Attorney General of Bauchi State as a judge who fully understood the weight of the trust placed upon him in the discharge of his responsibilities.

According to him, “The late Justice Kafarati would be sorely missed by the Judiciary for landmark judgments and contributions to the development and improvements in the country’s judicial system.

“He became the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court at a time the nation’s judiciary was facing tremendous challenges but made lasting changes notably in the welfare of judges and staff.”

The President also commiserated with the bench and the bar as they mourn the late Chief Judge, urging them to take solace in the fact that he rose to the pinnacle of his career

As the late Kafarati is laid to rest, President Buhari prayed that Allah will comfort family and friends and grant his soul eternal rest

