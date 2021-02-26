Longdenville man charged with robbery

Kern Jerimiah, 33, of Longdenville, is due to appear virtually in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face charges of robbery with aggravation.
A police release said the accused was arrested following an incident where around 4 pm on
Monday a bakery goods salesman was robbed.
It is alleged that while the salesman was in his vehicle conducting a sale along
Flemming Street, Longdenville, a masked man with a firearm approached him and demanded money. The victim reported that the assailant relieved him of $1,700 and escaped on foot by running into a bushy area in the same street.
Enquiries were conducted by the Chaguanas CID, Central Division Task
Force-North and Longdenville Police resulting in the arrest of the
accused
Jerimiah, the release said, was placed on an identification parade today at the Chaguanas Police Station