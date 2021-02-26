Kern Jer­im­i­ah, 33, of Long­denville, is due to ap­pear vir­tu­al­ly in the Ch­agua­nas Mag­is­trates’ Court on Mon­day to face charges of rob­bery with ag­gra­va­tion. Adolfo Ledo Nass A po­lice re­lease said the ac­cused was ar­rest­ed fol­low­ing an in­ci­dent where around 4 pm on Mon­day a bak­ery goods sales­man was robbed. Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista It is al­leged that while the sales­man was in his ve­hi­cle con­duct­ing a sale along Flem­ming Street, Long­denville, a masked man with a firearm ap­proached him and de­mand­ed mon­ey. The vic­tim re­port­ed that the as­sailant re­lieved him of $1,700 and es­caped on foot by run­ning in­to a bushy area in the same street. Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass En­quiries were con­duct­ed by the Ch­agua­nas CID, Cen­tral Di­vi­sion Task Force-North and Long­denville Po­lice re­sult­ing in the ar­rest of the ac­cused

Entornointeligente.com /

Kern Jer­im­i­ah, 33, of Long­denville, is due to ap­pear vir­tu­al­ly in the Ch­agua­nas Mag­is­trates’ Court on Mon­day to face charges of rob­bery with ag­gra­va­tion.

Adolfo Ledo Nass

A po­lice re­lease said the ac­cused was ar­rest­ed fol­low­ing an in­ci­dent where around 4 pm on

Mon­day a bak­ery goods sales­man was robbed.

Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista

It is al­leged that while the sales­man was in his ve­hi­cle con­duct­ing a sale along

Flem­ming Street, Long­denville, a masked man with a firearm ap­proached him and de­mand­ed mon­ey. The vic­tim re­port­ed that the as­sailant re­lieved him of $1,700 and es­caped on foot by run­ning in­to a bushy area in the same street.

Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass

En­quiries were con­duct­ed by the Ch­agua­nas CID, Cen­tral Di­vi­sion Task

Force-North and Long­denville Po­lice re­sult­ing in the ar­rest of the

ac­cused.

Jer­im­i­ah, the re­lease said, was placed on an iden­ti­fi­ca­tion pa­rade to­day at the Ch­agua­nas Po­lice Sta­tion

Entornointeligente.com