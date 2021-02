FESCO To Go Public

Entornointeligente.com / Gas station operator Future Energy Source Company ( FESCO) has announced plans to go public. In a prospectus published on the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s website yesterday, FESCO is offering up to half a billion shares in the company at a price of 80 cents per share. FESCO plans to use the money raised in the Initial Public Offering to pursue investment opportunities. The Company intends to list all the shares on the Junior Market of the Stock Exchange. The offer opens on February 25 and is scheduled to close on March 3.

