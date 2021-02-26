PDP stage prayer walk despite police orders

Entornointeligente.com / Despite police warning, the Progressive Democratic Patriots(PDP staged a prayer walk around the Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA) Legislature Building, Jerningham Street, Scarborough, on Friday, February 26.
Adolfo Ledo Nass
The walk took place, at noon, at the end of the first phase of their prayer and fast opposite the Assembly Chamber.
Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista
As they attempted to walk out of the park, police blocked them, saying they had no permission to walk.
Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass
The PDP’s leader- Watson Duke, and one of its deputy leaders Farley Augustine, were overheard telling the police they are within their constitutional rights since there is no law against practising religion
The leaders and their followers walked around the block singing and praying seven times. On their arrival at James Park, at the end of the round, they shouted:” Free Tobago,” seven times
Addressing the crowd on the importance of the march, Augustine said it comes exactly 52 years after Makandal Daaga led a similar march in Port-of-Spain
Reporter: Camille McEachnie