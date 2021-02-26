PDP stage prayer walk despite police orders

Entornointeligente.com / De­spite po­lice warn­ing, the Pro­gres­sive De­mo­c­ra­t­ic Pa­tri­ots(PDP staged a prayer walk around the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly’s (THA) Leg­is­la­ture Build­ing, Jern­ing­ham Street, Scar­bor­ough, on Fri­day, Feb­ru­ary 26.

The walk took place, at noon, at the end of the first phase of their prayer and fast op­po­site the As­sem­bly Cham­ber.

As they at­tempt­ed to walk out of the park, po­lice blocked them, say­ing they had no per­mis­sion to walk.

The PDP’s leader- Wat­son Duke, and one of its deputy lead­ers Far­ley Au­gus­tine, were over­heard telling the po­lice they are with­in their con­sti­tu­tion­al rights since there is no law against prac­tis­ing re­li­gion

The lead­ers and their fol­low­ers walked around the block singing and pray­ing sev­en times. On their ar­rival at James Park, at the end of the round, they shout­ed:” Free To­ba­go,” sev­en times

Ad­dress­ing the crowd on the im­por­tance of the march, Au­gus­tine said it comes ex­act­ly 52 years af­ter Makan­dal Daa­ga led a sim­i­lar march in Port-of-Spain

Re­porter: Camille McEach­nie

