Bynoe keeps on winning

Gabriel By­noe is prov­ing to be un­stop­pable. Dust­ing off the rust caused by in­ac­tiv­i­ty of the coro­n­avirus (COVID-19) pan­dem­ic, the 19-year-old Mar­lins swim­mer con­tin­ued his win­ning form by claim­ing the win in the Boys 18 and Over 100 me­tres freestyle event of the FI­NA-sanc­tioned Na­tion­al Long Course Aged Group Cham­pi­onship at the Na­tion­al Aquat­ic Cen­tre (NAC) in Bal­main Cou­va, Fri­day night in a time of 52.72 sec­onds.

His tri­umph comes af­ter his gold medal per­for­mance at the Boys 11 and Over 200 me­tres breast­stroke a few hours be­fore.

By­noe’s win­ning per­for­mance was fol­lowed by sec­ond-place Jor­dan Mc Mil­lan of Blue Dol­phins in 55.50 sec­onds and third Derell (Point Fortin Aquat­ics) 55.65 sec­onds.

The four-day event failed to pro­duce any record-break­ing per­for­mances or Olympic qual­i­fy­ing spots, but of­fi­cials of the par­ent Am­a­teur Swim­ming As­so­ci­a­tion of T&T would be sat­is­fied with the per­for­mances of the swim­mers af­ter more than a year of in­ac­tiv­i­ty

Al­so in win­ner’s row were Katelon Leera, claim­ing the win in the Girls 8 and Un­der 50 me­tres back­stroke in 45.37: Ja­da Cha­toor (Blue Mar­lins)- in the Girls 18 and Over 100-me­tre freestyle in 1:02.26: Nikoli Black­man (Mar­lins) in Boys 15-17 100 me­tres freestyle in 52.60 sec­onds and De Nicha Lewis (Fly­ing Fish Swim Club) in the Girls 15-17 100 me­tres freestyle event

De­spite fail­ing to break any records in the Na­tion­al Long and Short Course Cham­pi­onship late last year, Lewis was a cut above her field, fin­ish­ing in a time of 1:00.86, with Gabrielle Vick­les of Tidal Wave Aquat­ics and Sa­van­nah Chee-Wah tak­ing sec­ond and third po­si­tions re­spec­tive­ly in 1:01.17 and 1:02.36

Amelia Ra­jack al­so stood out in the Girls 13-14 100-me­tres sprint, tak­ing home the gold medal in 1:01.41 sec­onds, and well ahead of sec­ond and third places Amari Ash (1:02.89)and Madara Ed­wards (1:04.86) re­spec­tive­ly

In the Girls 11-12 100 me­tre freestyle event, it was Ne­ta­nia Ed­wards of Sea Hawks Swim Club tak­ing the top spot in 1:05,07, ahead of Keryn Burke (At­lantis Aquat­ics Swim Club) and Siena Jagdeo (Petrotrin Bar­racu­d­as Swim Club) 1:07.08 tak­ing the sec­ond and third po­si­tions

