Bynoe keeps on winning

Entornointeligente.com / Gabriel Bynoe is proving to be unstoppable. Dusting off the rust caused by inactivity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 19-year-old Marlins swimmer continued his winning form by claiming the win in the Boys 18 and Over 100 metres freestyle event of the FINA-sanctioned National Long Course Aged Group Championship at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain Couva, Friday night in a time of 52.72 seconds.
His triumph comes after his gold medal performance at the Boys 11 and Over 200 metres breaststroke a few hours before.
Bynoe’s winning performance was followed by second-place Jordan Mc Millan of Blue Dolphins in 55.50 seconds and third Derell (Point Fortin Aquatics) 55.65 seconds.
The four-day event failed to produce any record-breaking performances or Olympic qualifying spots, but officials of the parent Amateur Swimming Association of T&T would be satisfied with the performances of the swimmers after more than a year of inactivity
Also in winner’s row were Katelon Leera, claiming the win in the Girls 8 and Under 50 metres backstroke in 45.37: Jada Chatoor (Blue Marlins)- in the Girls 18 and Over 100-metre freestyle in 1:02.26: Nikoli Blackman (Marlins) in Boys 15-17 100 metres freestyle in 52.60 seconds and De Nicha Lewis (Flying Fish Swim Club) in the Girls 15-17 100 metres freestyle event
Despite failing to break any records in the National Long and Short Course Championship late last year, Lewis was a cut above her field, finishing in a time of 1:00.86, with Gabrielle Vickles of Tidal Wave Aquatics and Savannah Chee-Wah taking second and third positions respectively in 1:01.17 and 1:02.36
Amelia Rajack also stood out in the Girls 13-14 100-metres sprint, taking home the gold medal in 1:01.41 seconds, and well ahead of second and third places Amari Ash (1:02.89)and Madara Edwards (1:04.86) respectively
In the Girls 11-12 100 metre freestyle event, it was Netania Edwards of Sea Hawks Swim Club taking the top spot in 1:05,07, ahead of Keryn Burke (Atlantis Aquatics Swim Club) and Siena Jagdeo (Petrotrin Barracudas Swim Club) 1:07.08 taking the second and third positions