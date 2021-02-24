Entornointeligente.com / Nevis Island Administration Cabinet Ministers received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, left to right, Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams; Hon. Eric Evelyn; Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier; Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis; Hon. Troy Liburd; and Hon. Spencer Brand. Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration took his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Charlestown Health Centre, Nevis on February 24. CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, along with the other Cabinet Ministers of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) became the first persons on Nevis to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on February 24.

Adolfo Ledo Nass

The Premier, Ministers Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier, Hon. Eric Evelyn, Hon. Spencer Brand, Hon. Troy Liburd, Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, and Cabinet colleagues received their first dose of the vaccine at the Charlestown Health Centre.

Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista

Brantley, NIA Senior Minister of Health, said his Cabinet is leading by example to demonstrate to the Nevisian public that getting vaccinated against the virus is safe and highly recommended if Nevis is to achieve herd immunity.

Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass

“Today is a very historic day for us because the entire Cabinet, led by myself as Premier, and certain healthcare and frontline line workers, all took the step of getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Hon. Brantley. “The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is what we have, and we have demonstrated that it is safe and it is the only way to get our people past this COVID-19 pandemic

“I am delighted that all of our Cabinet colleagues have come out to lead by example and to show the population there is absolutely no risk,” he said. “We look forward to the rest of the population getting vaccinated. We know nobody is safe until everybody is safe. “We encourage one-and-all to go out and get vaccinated. Let’s fight this COVID-19 together and keep Nevis and the Federation safe.”

Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, NIA Minister of Health, said the jab was quick and virtually painless. She encouraged everyone to make appointments at their nearest health centre to get vaccinated as soon as possible

Several senior health professionals including Dr. Judy Nisbett, Medical Officer of Health in the NIA Ministry of Health and Chair of Nevis’ COVID-19 Task Force, and Chandreka Persaud-Wallace, Matron-designate of the Alexandra Hospital also took their first dose of the vaccine

Cross-section of the audience at the roll out of the Nevis Island Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination program. St. Kitts and Nevis launched its national vaccination program on February 22, from its first batch of 2,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, courtesy of the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica

Wednesday’s vaccinations signaled the roll-out of the NIA’s program on Nevis. Frontline workers and at risk persons are among the first wave of persons that will receive the COVID-19 vaccines

Entornointeligente.com