LASTMA officials to carry body cameras – GM

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Olajide Oduyoye, has said that the agency would now deploy technology to nab traffic offenders in Lagos State. The MD said that officers would use bodily cameras precisely to catch traffic offenders.

Mr. Olajide said this while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily’ programme.

The GM who said technology is way to go for LASTMA said the state governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu is working towards helping the agency acquire the necessary technologies needed.

