There are also rumors that China’s strategic oil reserves are full-up, and as a result, its imports may drop off. By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021 U.S. Oil Production Fell To 11 Million Bpd In December One Of The World’s Oldest Oil Companies Looks To Stage A Comeback Join the discussion |

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 60.30 -0.34 -0.56% Brent Crude • 1 hour 63.69 -0.73 -1.13% Natural Gas • 10 mins 2.780 +0.003 +0.11% Mars US • 50 mins 60.04 -0.91 -1.49% Opec Basket • 4 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61% Gasoline • 10 mins 1.934 -0.009 -0.44% Louisiana Light • 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93% Louisiana Light • 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93% Bonny Light • 18 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58% Mexican Basket • 4 days 60.89 -1.34 -2.15% Natural Gas • 10 mins 2.780 +0.003 +0.11% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 18 hours 64.15 -0.12 -0.19% Murban • 18 hours 64.55 -0.12 -0.19% Iran Heavy • 18 hours 61.83 -0.17 -0.27% Basra Light • 18 hours 64.10 -0.59 -0.91% Saharan Blend • 18 hours 64.62 -0.29 -0.45% Bonny Light • 18 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58% Bonny Light • 18 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58% Girassol • 18 hours 64.81 -0.25 -0.38% Opec Basket • 4 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61% OPEC Members Monthly Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 4 days 50.06 -2.14 -4.10% Western Canadian Select • 40 mins 49.90 -2.03 -3.91% Canadian Condensate • 17 hours 60.50 -2.03 -3.25% Premium Synthetic • 17 hours 61.90 -2.03 -3.18% Sweet Crude • 40 mins 59.20 -1.83 -3.00% Peace Sour • 40 mins 56.00 -2.03 -3.50% Peace Sour • 40 mins 56.00 -2.03 -3.50% Light Sour Blend • 40 mins 58.25 -2.03 -3.37% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 40 mins 60.00 -2.03 -3.27% Central Alberta • 40 mins 56.15 -2.03 -3.49% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33% Giddings • 4 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72% ANS West Coast • 5 days 66.28 -0.01 -0.02% West Texas Sour • 4 days 55.76 -1.72 -2.99% Eagle Ford • 4 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80% Eagle Ford • 4 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33% Kansas Common • 4 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72% Buena Vista • 4 days 67.89 -2.03 -2.90% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Discussion Headlines 1 hour Baker Hughes: Long-awaited Energy Market Recovery Has Begun 4 hours Abu Dhabi Formalizes Crown Prince’s Grip Over Oil Firm ADNOC 6 hours Aramco Seeking To Extend Loan $10 Billion Loan 7 hours Tesla No Longer Absolute Leader In EV Markets 8 hours Texas Power Cooperative Files For Bankruptcy 3 days Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen 3 days India’s Largest Refiner To Invest $4.5 Billion To Boost Capacity 3 days Extreme Winter Stopped Russia From Benefiting From Higher OPEC+ Quota 3 days Gold Plunges As Real Yields Surge 3 days OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Jumps To 103% 3 days U.S. Strikes Iran-Related Targets In Syria 3 days Renewable Energy Advocate Granholm Confirmed For Top Energy Post 4 days Car With Explosives Found Near Home Of India’s Richest Man 4 days Tesla Halts Fremont Model 3 Line For Two Weeks 4 days Air Taxi Company Joby Goes Public Through SPAC 4 days Bill Gates: Nuclear Power Will Be Needed For Cleaner Energy 4 days Copper Prices Soar To 10-Year Highs 4 days Biggest U.S. Airlines To Discuss Renewable Fuels With White House 5 days OPEC+ Considers Production Increase At March Meeting 5 days BP Chief: Investors Still Question Big Oil’s Net-Zero Strategies 5 days This Spanish Renewables Giant Is Investing $182 Billion To Triple Capacity 5 days Exxon Sells UK North Sea Oil, Gas Assets For Over $1 Billion 5 days Iran And Venezuela Swap Jet Fuel And Gasoline Cargoes 5 days EV Maker Fisker Sees Share Price Explode As It Partners With Foxconn 5 days Musk: SpaceX Will Transform Disused Oil Rigs Into Launch Pads 5 days Canadian Oil-by-Rail Exports To U.S. Keep Rising 6 days Iran To Receive $1 Billion In Oil Funds Previously Blocked By Sanctions 6 days The Most Important Pipeline You’ve Never Heard Of 6 days Iran Under Fire For Undeclared Nuclear Materials 6 days Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Inventory Build 6 days A New Commodities Supercycle Is Looming 6 days Nevada Overtakes Australia To Become World’s Top Mining Destination 6 days Saudi Arabia’s Longest-Serving Oil Minister Dies At 90 6 days Luxury Tesla Competitor Ready To Go Public Following $11 Billion Deal 6 days Battery Start-up To Build Gigafactory In Norway 6 days Petrobras CEO Ousting Triggers $13B Stock Loss 7 days Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts 7 days India’s Oil Imports From North America Break Another Record 7 days Tesla’s Cheapest Model Y Is No Longer Available 7 days Iraq Pauses Massive Prepaid Oil Deal With China As Prices Soar 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen. 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place 15 minutes Joe Biden’s Presidency 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status – Electoral Votes 2 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants 7 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany’s Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms 1 day Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm 3 days Interest article about windmills and waterwheels in Europe Breaking News: Baker Hughes: Long-awaited Energy Market Recovery Has Begun

Find us on:

How Hard Did The Texas Freeze Hit U.S. Shale Production? U.S. shale oil production inâ¦

Oil Prices Climb Despite Crude Build Oil prices rose on Wednesdayâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Adolfo Ledo Nass

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Google + Linkedin Reddit Related News Extreme Winter Stopped Russia From Benefiting From Higher OPEC+ Quota Gold Plunges As Real Yields Surge OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Jumps To 103% U.S. Strikes Iran-Related Targets In Syria Renewable Energy Advocate Granholm Confirmed For Top Energy Post Baker Hughes: Long-awaited Energy Market Recovery Has Begun By Julianne Geiger – Mar 01, 2021, 4:30 PM CST The long-awaited, much-anticipated energy market recovery has begun, Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said on Monday during CERAWeek, according to Reuters .

Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista

The oil and gas industry suffered last year as the coronavirus pandemic knocked out demand as people hunkered down and stayed home, stifling travel. Since March 2020, the industry has been keeping a close eye on oil demand and oil inventories—metrics used to gauge the overall supply and demand balance.

Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass

During this time, willful participants like OPEC+ have engaged in aggressive oil production curtailments designed to restore this balance, while other producers like the United States cut production not as a concerted effort, but because inventories were sky high and prices were severely depressed.

But when oil demand dipped to the degree it did in 2020, all these oil production cuts were not enough to bring a quick balance to the market

But now that OPEC+ has withheld billions of barrels of oil from the market and a new vaccine optimism has spread throughout the globe, the supply situation is finally starting to tighten. Oil inventories in the United States—the most visible oil market in the world—has now returned to five-year average levels in a sign that balance is imminent

“As you look at supply and demand equation, we’re seeing that there will be a recovery in 2021 with an even more balanced market going into 2022,” Simonelli said.

While the worst may be behind us, we are not out of the woods just yet. Oil prices slumped on Monday on fears that OPEC+ may decide this week to loosen their supply restrictions as of April 1, and on Chinese factory throughput that slumped in February to a shocking nine-month low.

There are also rumors that China’s strategic oil reserves are full-up, and as a result, its imports may drop off.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

U.S. Oil Production Fell To 11 Million Bpd In December

One Of The World’s Oldest Oil Companies Looks To Stage A Comeback

Join the discussion |

Entornointeligente.com