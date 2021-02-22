Can This Man-Made “8th Continent” Help Clean Up The Ocean?

Entornointeligente.com / Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 11 mins 59.98 +0.74 +1.25% Brent Crude • 11 mins 63.67 +0.76 +1.21% Natural Gas • 12 mins 3.002 -0.067 -2.18% Mars US • 2 hours 59.69 -1.28 -2.10% Opec Basket • 4 days 63.43 +0.95 +1.52% Urals • 61 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00% Louisiana Light • 4 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93% Louisiana Light • 4 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93% Bonny Light • 3 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16% Mexican Basket • 4 days 59.40 +0.60 +1.02% Natural Gas • 12 mins 3.002 -0.067 -2.18% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

2 days Texas May Lack Authority To Enforce Ban On Natural Gas Exports 2 days Some Of Texas' Biggest Refineries Could Take Weeks To Restart 2 days ERCOT Declares "End" To Texas "Emergency Conditions" 2 days Pemex's Oil Production Increase Is More Illusion Than Reality 2 days Mexican President Urges Population To Conserve Energy Amid Power Shortage 2 days Ford To Go All-Electric In Europe By 2030 3 days Mexico Overhauls Its Huge Oil Hedge 3 days Tesla Model 3 Is Consumer Reports' Top Pick For Electric Car 3 days U.S. LNG Exports Set To Exceed Pipeline Gas Exports Next Year 3 days Why Investors Are Buying Bonds Of The World's Most Indebted Oil Company 3 days Volkswagen Shares Jump After News Of Possible Porsche Listing 3 days Iraq Boosts Oil Exports In Early February Despite OPEC+ Pledge 3 days Texas Governor Bans Natural Gas Exports 4 days WTI Climbs Above $61 As Crude Stocks Dwindle 4 days Saudi Arabia Warns Oil Producers To Remain "Extremely Cautious" 4 days BP Launches Award Scheme To Rally Employee Support For Renewables 4 days Russia, Saudi Arabia Vow Continued Coordination In Oil Policy 4 days Gasoline Prices Could Hit $3 5 days Tesla Prepares To Build EV Factory In India 5 days Where Did The 'Missing Barrels' From 2020s Oil Glut Go? 5 days China Looks To Curb Exports Of Rare Earth Minerals To The U.S. 5 days Norway Averts Oil Strike At Its Largest Refinery 5 days U.S. Natural Gas Crisis Spills Into Mexico 5 days Jaguar Becomes All-Electric From 2025 6 days US Administration Cancels Gulf Of Mexico March Oil & Gas Lease Sale 6 days Arctic Winter In Texas Prompts Rotating Power Outages 6 days Scientists Use Lithium To Control Heat In Nuclear Fusion Reactors 6 days India Boosts Spot Oil Imports As Major OPEC Producers Cut Supply 6 days Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery 6 days Hundreds Of Fuel Tanker Trucks Explode At Iran-Afghanistan Border 9 days Is China Headed To Peak Oil Demand? 9 days Nigerians Can Now Sue Shell In The UK For Oil Pollution 9 days Utility-Scale Batteries Return 82% Of Stored Electricity 9 days China Imports 11.12 Million Bpd Of Oil In January 9 days Gazprom Plans To Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline This Year 10 days US Sells Seized Iranian Fuel As It Looks To Detain Another Oil Tanker 10 days Audi Unveils All-Electric Sport Sedan To Rival Tesla Model S 10 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Lure Buyers To Pipeline Unit With $10B Loan 10 days Mexico's Push For Government Control Could Lead To Sudden Price Hikes 10 days Oil Majors Shell And Marathon Cut Jobs

Goldman: European Oil Major Stocks Poised To Rally This Year The expected recovery of globalâ¦

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels If there’s one thing thatâ¦

Iran Plans Petrochemical Boom Despite U.S. Sanctions Iran’s petchems sector now accountsâ¦

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City.

Can This Man-Made "8th Continent" Help Clean Up The Ocean? By Haley Zaremba – Feb 21, 2021, 2:00 PM CST Spanning the nearly unthinkably vast expanse of the Pacific ocean, all across the 5,355 miles of ocean between the West Coast of the United States and the islands of Japan, swirl whirlpools of human waste. Familiarly known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, these massive colonies of plastics and other trash particles are actually comprised of two primary vortexes: the Western Garbage Patch, located off the coast of Japan, and the Eastern Garbage Patch, which swirls around in the waters between Hawaii and California. The two vortexes are linked by the North Pacific Subtropical Convergence Zone, where warm waters from the South Pacific join up with cooler waters coming from the Arctic. "The zone acts like a highway that moves debris from one patch to another," describes National Geographic in their breakdown of the ecological nightmare building up at sea. And just how much debris is road tripping down this superhighway and accumulating in the Pacific Ocean? No one knows–but it's estimated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature to be around 8 million tons at the very minimum. "The North Pacific Subtropical Gyre is too large for scientists to trawl. In addition, not all of the trash floats o n the surface," writes National Geographic. "Denser debris can sink centimeters or even several meters beneath the surface, making the vortex's area nearly impossible to measure." In fact, the ocean floor beneath the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is likely a massive trash heap in and of itself. What floats above is primarily made up of microplastics. Since plastics don't biodegrade, they just break up into smaller and more insidious pieces. These microplastics become harder to see, count, and clean up the smaller they are. This is why the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is not a visible island on satellite imagery. Instead, " the microplastics of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch can simply make the water look like a cloudy soup. This soup is intermixed with larger items, such as fishing gear and shoes."

Cleaning up our oceans will be no easy task. Plastics are more prevalent than ever, and thousands of miles of microplastic soup is an unprecedented mess. And it’s everywhere– microplastics are entering our water, soil, and air faster than we can come up with a contingency plan to get them out of our environment or even figure out what damage we are doing to ourselves in the process. A 2019 study calculated that the avera ge U.S. resident “eats, drinks, and breathes in more than 74,000 microplastic particles every year,” potentially exposing us to harmful petrochemicals.

Coming up with a way to clean up our oceans is of utmost importance, and there are, fortunately, a number of scientists working on finding a solution. One of the most imagination-capturing ideas is an innovative design conc ept called the ” 8th Continent .” This massive, self-sustained floating station designed by Slovak architect Lenka Petráková collects ocean debris and breaks it down into recyclable materials. The station will be able to move around to best suit the needs of the “continent” and the movements of the ocean. The self-sufficient floating station will create its own energy via tidal energy technology and solar panels mounted on the roof of parts of the structure.

The 8th Continent has five key components which allow the station to address the urgent issue of ocean contamination in a complete self-sustaining model: The Barrier, which collects debris from the Pacifc Ocean while also harvesting tidal energy; The Collector, which sorts, breaks down, and stores the collected garbage; The Research and Education Centre, where the station’s inhabitants will be able to study and communicate their findings; The Greenhouses, where plants will be cultivated and water will be desalinated; and finally the Living Quarters that will house the 8th Continent’s inhabitants.

Speaking about her inspiration for creating the 8th Continent, Petráková told Euronews, “I realized how destroyed the oceans are and how many species are extinct, how much pollution is there, and that the parts that may have never seen a human being, feel the effects of our activities.” The groundbreaking and high minded concept took home the Jacques Rougerie foundation ‘s 2020 Grand Prix Award for Architecture and Innovation .

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

