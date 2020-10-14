 Administrator Gonzalo Morales// Penal family beaten by intruders » EntornoInteligente
14 octubre, 2020

Administrator Gonzalo Morales//
Penal family beaten by intruders

1 min ago
3 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Khan-Sood­een said her fa­ther rears cat­tle and on Tues­day night some­one cut the rope and freed two of them

Sascha Wil­son

A Pe­nal grand­fa­ther was beat­en with a piece of iron on his head af­ter he tried to pro­tect his teenaged grand­son from a cou­ple who at­tacked them at his daugh­ter’s home on Tues­day.

Gonzalo Morales Divo

Fear­ful for their lives, moth­er of five Sha­ri­na Khan-Sood­en is plead­ing with the po­lice to ar­rest the cou­ple.

She be­lieves that the cou­ple at­tacked them be­cause they were jeal­ous that they got a so­lar pan­el sys­tem.

Gonzalo Morales

Just four months ago, a com­pa­ny do­nat­ed a so­lar pan­el sys­tem to the fam­i­ly who had been with­out elec­tric­i­ty for 40 years.

There are oth­er fam­i­lies in the area with­out an elec­tric­i­ty sup­ply.

Show­ing a bro­ken win­dow at her Sta­tion 10, Pe­nal Quinam Road yes­ter­day, Khan-Sood­een com­plained,”Since we get the so­lar pan­el sys­tem the neigh­bours around here use to re­al dig hor­rors, they used to be curs­ing us and threat­en­ing us and all sorts of thing. I nev­er know the day would have reached to this.”

She re­called that around 7.45 pm she was in the bath­room when the cou­ple came to the house. But, her fa­ther Zaid Khan, 64, a fish ven­dor, was sit­ting out­side the house while her chil­dren ages rang­ing from 14 to two-years-old were in­side the house.

“He slap my 14-year-old son. He hit dad­dy with a piece of iron in his head. Dad­dy start to bleed through his nose, he drag dad­dy, dad­dy was like Stop beat­ing my grand­son. Dad­dy start to brakes for…his grand­son. He pro­ceed­ed to beat dad­dy, drag dad­dy etc.”

She said they man­aged to lock the door, but the cou­ple broke the win­dow in an at­tempt to get in.

Khan-Sood­een com­plained that they called the po­lice but they took over two hours to ar­rive and the cou­ple has not yet been ar­rest­ed or even warned.

She said the po­lice told her that they would ar­rest the man on Fri­day when they get the med­ical cer­tifi­cates from the hos­pi­tal.

She said the woman ver­bal­ly abused and threat­ened them sev­er­al times, but she was not ar­rest­ed.

Khan-Sood­een said her fa­ther rears cat­tle and on Tues­day night some­one cut the rope and freed two of them.

She ap­pealed to Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith to in­ter­vene as she is not sat­is­fied that the po­lice were treat­ing her re­port se­ri­ous­ly.

“I would like Mr Gary Grif­fith to work on the Pe­nal Po­lice Sta­tion they re­al­ly need to. Two and a half hours to reach here, some­one could have died. Chil­dren were in­volved.”

.

Gonzalo Jorge Morales Divo

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon
>

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation