Administration of School Uniform Programme returned to schools

The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture informs the public that the School Uniform Programme, previously administered through the constituency offices, will now be administered through the principal’s office, at all primary and secondary public schools nationwide.

The ministry is returning the administration of the programme to the school system, in the interest of maintaining transparency and fairness in the execution of its functions.

The public is asked to be guided accordingly.

