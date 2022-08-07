Addressing Eric Williams and Kwame Ture

Entornointeligente.com /

by Dr Hamid Ghany

At the Eman­ci­pa­tion Day cel­e­bra­tions last week, Min­is­ter Fitzger­ald Hinds an­nounced that an in­ter-min­is­te­r­i­al com­mit­tee had been formed some months ago to re­view the nam­ing of na­tion­al spaces, roads, stat­ues and oth­er mon­u­ments.

One is­sue re­lates to the an­nounce­ment by Deputy May­or of the Port-of-Spain City Cor­po­ra­tion, Hillan More­an, on Eman­ci­pa­tion Day 2019 that there was a pro­pos­al to re­name Ox­ford Street in Port-of-Spain af­ter the T&T-born Black Pow­er ac­tivist Kwame Ture (for­mer­ly Stoke­ly Carmichael).

On the is­sue of Kwame Ture, the cur­rent-day lob­by­ing by the Eman­ci­pa­tion Sup­port Com­mit­tee for Ox­ford Street to be re­named af­ter him will re­quire the cur­rent PNM ad­min­is­tra­tion to de­tan­gle a dif­fi­cult past re­gard­ing the ab­solute op­po­si­tion of Er­ic Williams to have any­thing to do with him.

In 1969, when he had burst on­to the scene in the Unit­ed States as a Black Pow­er leader, the Gov­ern­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go im­posed a ban on him pre­vent­ing him from re­turn­ing to the land of his birth.

A se­cret de­clas­si­fied For­eign and Com­mon­wealth Of­fice (FCO) file re­veals that a con­fi­den­tial telegram was sent from the British High Com­mis­sion in Port-of-Spain by Sir P Hamp­shire to the FCO dat­ed April 3, 1969, on the sub­ject of this ban.

The telegram read as fol­lows: «At re­quest of BOAC Man­ag­er here please pass ur­gent­ly to Chief of Se­cu­ri­ty BOAC Lon­don Air­port. Trinidad Gov­ern­ment has de­clared as an un­de­sir­able vis­i­tor ei­ther for in tran­sit or land­ing at air­ports in Trinidad and To­ba­go Mr Stoke­ly Carmichael Afro/Amer­i­can hold­er of US Pass­port Num­ber…is­sued on 26/1/67. Re­quest you ad­vise all BOAC sta­tions es­pe­cial­ly USA, Cana­da, Caribbean and Latin Amer­i­can ar­eas.» (Telegram Num­ber 138).

Ap­prox­i­mate­ly one year lat­er, an­oth­er telegram from one Mr Thomp­son at the British High Com­mis­sion in Port-of-Spain to the FCO dat­ed April 13, 1970, was sent on the sub­ject of Stoke­ly Carmichael as fol­lows: «Mes­sage from BOAC Man­ag­er here to Chief of Se­cu­ri­ty BOAC Lon­don which our TEL­NO 138 of 30 April 1969 asked you to pass re­port­ed Trinidad GOVT de­c­la­ra­tion of Carmichael as un­de­sir­able vis­i­tor ei­ther for in tran­sit or land­ing at Trinidad and To­ba­go air­ports.

2. On April 11 Min­istry of Home Af­fairs re­peat­ed this de­c­la­ra­tion to Air­lines As­so­ci­a­tion who passed it on to in­di­vid­ual air­lines. Af­ter con­tact­ing Lon­don BOAC Man­ag­er finds that Carmichael is booked on BOAC flight 537 on May 1 from New York to George­town tran­sit­ing Pi­ar­co for 45 min­utes around mid­day.

3. BOAC Man­ag­er has em­pha­sised po­lit­i­cal reper­cus­sions to com­pa­ny here if BOAC fail to abide by GOVT de­c­la­ra­tion. He be­lieves there may be some reg­u­la­tion which BOAC can quote to jus­ti­fy re­fusal to car­ry Carmichael through Trinidad. In present cir­cum­stances I strong­ly en­dorse Man­ag­er’s as­sess­ment and rec­om­mend that De­part­ment should con­tact BOAC in Lon­don and of­fer any help in­clud­ing le­gal which they may need.» (Pri­or­i­ty Port of Spain Telegram Num­ber 81).

The hard-line be­ing adopt­ed by the Er­ic Williams ad­min­is­tra­tion against Stoke­ly Carmichael had pre-dat­ed the Black Pow­er up­ris­ing of April 1970 by a year. Williams had tak­en an ear­ly po­si­tion on his op­po­si­tion to Carmichael re­turn­ing to T&T.

His gov­ern­ment re­in­forced that op­po­si­tion mere days be­fore the de­c­la­ra­tion of a state of emer­gency at the height of the up­ris­ing by re­mind­ing all air­lines of their clear and di­rect op­po­si­tion to Carmichael’s pres­ence in the coun­try by send­ing a di­rec­tive to the Air­lines As­so­ci­a­tion to en­sure that no air­line would per­mit him to land in, or pass through, Trinidad and To­ba­go.

As it turned out, Carmichael was ad­mit­ted in­to Guyana fol­low­ing the de­ci­sion of the T&T Gov­ern­ment to refuse him en­try here. The UK Times cor­re­spon­dent in George­town re­port­ed on May 5, 1970, and pub­lished un­der the cap­tion «Black Pow­er call for vi­o­lence to win free­dom» in The Times on May 6, 1970, as fol­lows: «Mr Stoke­ly Carmichael, the Amer­i­can Black Pow­er leader, told a press con­fer­ence in George­town yes­ter­day that he was banned from Trinidad and To­ba­go be­cause of Amer­i­can and British pres­sure on Mr Er­ic Williams, the Prime Min­is­ter which meant in ef­fect that Amer­i­ca was run­ning the is­land and Mr Williams was sell­ing out to the im­pe­ri­al­ists . . . «

There is a lot for the in­ter-min­is­te­r­i­al com­mit­tee to un­pack on the is­sue of cel­e­brat­ing Kwame Ture in this coun­try. The first chal­lenge is how to ad­dress the past po­si­tions of Er­ic Williams on his out­right re­fusal to em­brace Kwame Ture when he was Stoke­ly Carmichael in 1969-70.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

