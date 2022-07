Actress Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

Entornointeligente.com /

Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original ‘Star Trek’ television series, has died at the age of 89.

Her son Kyle Johnson said Nichols died Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico.

«Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration,» Johnson wrote on her official Facebook page Sunday.

«Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.»

Her role in the 1966-69 series as Lt. Uhura earned Nichols a lifelong position of honour with the series’ rabid fans, known as Trekkers and Trekkies.

