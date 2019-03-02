Skywatch: Spring forward in March with a time change and the brightness of Venus

Entornointeligente.com /

By Blaine P. Friedlander Jr. March 2 at 5:10 PM March offers a cosmic patchwork of the planets Jupiter , Saturn and Venus before dawn, Mars in the evening, a change of time, a change of season and a spring full moon .

Find brilliant Venus low in the morning’s east-southeastern sky now, as our neighboring planet appears at -4 magnitude, which is quite bright. The planet gets lower on the horizon later in March, and you might think you’re staring at an airliner with its landing lights on

Sweeping toward the south, still in the morning darkness, find Saturn high in the southeast. The ringed planet can be seen at 0.6 magnitude, substantially dimmer than Venus, but it can be seen from urban skies

Jupiter sits perched high in the southern sky before dawn, where the large gassy planet hangs until the rising sun washes it away. The giant planet is a -2.1 magnitude (very bright) early in March and becomes more luminous at -2.2 later in the month, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory

The new moon occurs March 6, according to the observatory, but by March 7 — looking closely for detail — you may spot the wispy thin crescent low in the western sky, after sunset. On the following nights, the moon gains a little more heft and height

Late in March, a waning gibbous moon tours the visible morning planets. It approaches Jupiter on March 26 in the southern sky before sunrise, and appears to have hurdled that large planet the next morning. The moon sashays toward Saturn on March 28, as the moon reaches its last quarter phase. By March 29, it has leapfrogged the ringed Saturn, and by the last day of the month, the waning crescent appears aimed for Venus — low near the horizon before sunrise

Find our red neighbor Mars in the west-southwest now after dusk, as a first magnitude evening object. Mars hangs out near the constellation Aries now, but by late March, the Red Planet loiters near the constellation Taurus

Daylight saving time begins March 10 at 2 a.m., when we officially turn our clocks forward an hour. Yes, you’ll lose precious sleep, but you’ll get that hour back Nov. 3 when we turn our clocks back in late autumn

Are you tired of winter? Good news: The vernal equinox arrives March 20 at 5:58 p.m. — marking the astronomical start to spring in the northern hemisphere. Coincidentally, after spring has sprung, the full moon — already rising in the east — officially occurs at 9:43 p.m. the same night, according to the Naval Observatory

Down-to-Earth events:

●March 4 — Get a sneak preview of spring’s night sky at “Stars Tonight” at the David M. Brown Planetarium, 1426 N. Quincy St., Arlington, adjacent to Washington-Lee High School. 7:30 p.m. $3. friendsoftheplanetarium.org

●March 5 — Research scientist Dina Bower talks about the possibility of life in places such as Europa, a moon of Jupiter, at the University of Maryland’s Observatory, College Park. Scan the heavens through telescopes afterward, weather permitting. 8 p.m. astro.umd.edu/openhouse

●March 9 — “We Can Do It: Women in Aviation and Space,” a heritage and family day celebration, featuring hands-on activities and presentations by women who are now in the field. At the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Parking $15. airandspace.si.edu

●March 9 — “NICER: What — Besides Neutrons — Is Inside Neutron Stars?” a talk by Keith Gendreau of the Goddard Space Flight Center, at the National Capital Astronomers’ regular meeting. NASA’s Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer, or NICER, instrument sits aboard the International Space Station. The talk will be held at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. 7:30 p.m. capitalastronomers.org

●March 10 — Jeff Kruk, project scientist for the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope, discusses that mission at the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club meeting, 163 Research Hall, George Mason University. 7 p.m. novac.com

●March 20 — “Numerical Modeling of Exoplanetary Atmospheres,” a talk by astronomer Matej Malik at the University of Maryland’s Observatory, College Park. 8 p.m. astro.umd.edu/openhouse

●March 28 — With the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 a few months away, enjoy “Apollo Legacy,” a lecture by Farouk El-Baz, professor at Boston University. During the Apollo program, he advised on site selection and trained astronauts for orbital science observations. Lockheed Martin Imax Theater, National Air and Space Museum. 8 p.m. Free, but tickets required. Information: airandspace.si.edu . Webcast: s.si.edu/2uklTOd

Blaine Friedlander can be reached at [email protected]

