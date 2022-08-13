Activist wants to know if Hugh Wooding Law School falls under FOIA

Entornointeligente.com /

So­cial and po­lit­i­cal ac­tivist Ravi Bal­go­b­in Ma­haraj has threat­ened to file a law­suit over whether the Hugh Wood­ing Law School is sub­ject to the pro­vi­sions of the Free­dom of In­for­ma­tion Act (FOIA).

Ma­haraj’s lawyer Jared Ja­groo sig­nalled his in­ten­tion in a pre-ac­tion pro­to­col let­ter sent to the school’s prin­ci­pal Miri­am Samaru late last month.

In the let­ter, ob­tained by Guardian Me­dia, Ja­groo not­ed that the pro­posed case arose from an ex­change of cor­re­spon­dence with the Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al and the Min­istry of Le­gal Af­fairs over the fail­ure of sev­er­al pub­lic au­thor­i­ties, un­der its purview, to pub­lish state­ments un­der Sec­tion 7(1) of the FOIA.

The seg­ment of the leg­is­la­tion re­quires pub­lic au­thor­i­ties to pub­lish state­ments on its func­tions and the process for mem­bers of the pub­lic to ob­tain of­fi­cial doc­u­ments in the Gazette.

In its re­sponse to Ma­haraj’s re­quest for the sta­tus of sev­er­al pub­lic au­thor­i­ties, the AG’s Of­fice stat­ed that it could not pro­vide an up­date on the school, as it had re­tained in­de­pen­dent le­gal coun­sel to re­spond to the re­quest.

It al­so pro­vid­ed a pub­li­ca­tion in the Gazette in which it (the AG’s Of­fice) in­di­cat­ed that the school was among six non-com­pli­ant bod­ies.

Ja­groo said the pro­posed law­suit would seek a de­c­la­ra­tion that the school’s al­leged fail­ure to com­ply was il­le­gal and un­law­ful and that there was an un­rea­son­able de­lay in do­ing so.

In its re­sponse ear­li­er this week, the school’s lawyers, Dou­glas Mendes, SC and Im­ran Ali, claimed that it was not cov­ered by Sec­tion 4(h) of the leg­is­la­tion which deems a statu­to­ry body, the re­spon­si­bil­i­ty of which has been as­signed to a min­is­ter, to be a pub­lic au­thor­i­ty.

Ad­dress­ing the Gazette no­tice cit­ed by the AG’s Of­fice, in which it iden­ti­fied the school as a pub­lic au­thor­i­ty, Ali stat­ed that his client was nev­er con­sult­ed pri­or to pub­li­ca­tion.

«Had she been con­sult­ed, she would have ex­pressed the view the Law School is not sub­ject to the pro­vi­sions of the Act,» Ali said.

«I am fur­ther in­struct­ed that the Law School has not at any time been ac­count­able to, nor has it been re­quired to re­port to ei­ther the Min­istry of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al or Le­gal Af­fairs,» he added.

The law school, which pre­pares stu­dents for ad­mis­sion to prac­tice law in the Com­mon­wealth Caribbean ter­ri­to­ries, was es­tab­lished in 1973 and named af­ter the coun­try’s first Chief Jus­tice.

The school is op­er­at­ed by the Coun­cil of Le­gal Ed­u­ca­tion, which al­so op­er­ates the Nor­man Man­ley Law School in Ja­maica and the Eu­gene Dupuch Law School in The Ba­hamas.

The coun­cil’s mem­bers are the At­tor­ney Gen­er­als of mem­ber gov­ern­ments, the Chief Jus­tices of mem­ber gov­ern­ments, le­gal prac­ti­tion­ers nom­i­nat­ed by rep­re­sen­ta­tive as­so­ci­a­tions, the Dean of the Fac­ul­ty of Law of the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies and the prin­ci­pals of the three law schools.

The coun­cil and, by ex­ten­sion, the schools, are fund­ed by con­tri­bu­tions from the gov­ern­ments of the par­tic­i­pat­ing ter­ri­to­ries, grants and do­na­tions and fees paid by stu­dents.

Ma­haraj is al­so be­ing rep­re­sent­ed by Anand Ram­lo­gan SC.

