Activist wants to know if Hugh Wooding Law School falls under FOIA

Social and political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj has threatened to file a lawsuit over whether the Hugh Wooding Law School is subject to the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Maharaj’s lawyer Jared Jagroo signalled his intention in a pre-action protocol letter sent to the school’s principal Miriam Samaru late last month.
In the letter, obtained by Guardian Media, Jagroo noted that the proposed case arose from an exchange of correspondence with the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Legal Affairs over the failure of several public authorities, under its purview, to publish statements under Section 7(1) of the FOIA.
The segment of the legislation requires public authorities to publish statements on its functions and the process for members of the public to obtain official documents in the Gazette.
In its response to Maharaj’s request for the status of several public authorities, the AG’s Office stated that it could not provide an update on the school, as it had retained independent legal counsel to respond to the request.
It also provided a publication in the Gazette in which it (the AG’s Office) indicated that the school was among six non-compliant bodies.
Jagroo said the proposed lawsuit would seek a declaration that the school’s alleged failure to comply was illegal and unlawful and that there was an unreasonable delay in doing so.
In its response earlier this week, the school’s lawyers, Douglas Mendes, SC and Imran Ali, claimed that it was not covered by Section 4(h) of the legislation which deems a statutory body, the responsibility of which has been assigned to a minister, to be a public authority.
Addressing the Gazette notice cited by the AG’s Office, in which it identified the school as a public authority, Ali stated that his client was never consulted prior to publication.
«Had she been consulted, she would have expressed the view the Law School is not subject to the provisions of the Act,» Ali said.
«I am further instructed that the Law School has not at any time been accountable to, nor has it been required to report to either the Ministry of the Attorney General or Legal Affairs,» he added.
The law school, which prepares students for admission to practice law in the Commonwealth Caribbean territories, was established in 1973 and named after the country’s first Chief Justice.
The school is operated by the Council of Legal Education, which also operates the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica and the Eugene Dupuch Law School in The Bahamas.
The council’s members are the Attorney Generals of member governments, the Chief Justices of member governments, legal practitioners nominated by representative associations, the Dean of the Faculty of Law of the University of the West Indies and the principals of the three law schools.
The council and, by extension, the schools, are funded by contributions from the governments of the participating territories, grants and donations and fees paid by students.
Maharaj is also being represented by Anand Ramlogan SC.
