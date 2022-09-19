Active process in effect to replace outgoing CEO of Dominica-China Friendship Hospital says Health Minister

Entornointeligente.com /

Dominica-China Friendship Hospital The Dominica-China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) is in search of a replacement to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, made the disclosure during an interview with state-owned Radio DBS.

Trinidadian national, Dr. Dexter James who held the position of CEO from the start of 2021, on a two-year contract, tendered his resignation from the health facility in July 2022. His contract should have ended and possibly been renewed on January 10, 2023, however, due to the resignation and earned vacation, James will leave the island by the end of September this year.

«The CEO for the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital is an important position in terms of the transitioning and we are in the active process of trying to find a replacement,» Dr. McIntyre said.

He continued, «We have been advertising, we have some offers from certain people, so it’s just a matter of going through the selection process so that we can get the appropriate candidate for such an important position.»

He stated that Dr. James has done his best and there have been many improvements in the hospital, «so we just have to continue on those improvements.»

Dr. James was assigned the task of leading the transformation of the DCFH from a Division of the Ministry of Health to a statutory agency that will be charged with the responsibility to govern the hospital in accordance with the principles of transparency, accountability, and sound financial management.

Prior to that, the University of the West Indies and Walden University graduate who also holds a Ph.D. in Health Sector Reform from the University of Bangor in Wales, United Kingdom, had worked as the CEO of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados, but resigned in 2019, after 10 years in the position.

He has been described as a highly-skilled Caribbean professional with considerable knowledge, experience, and expertise in the areas of Hospital Administration, Policy Planning and Analysis, Health Sector Reform, Financial Management, Strategic Management, and Organizational Change, among other areas.

Dr. James has worked around the Caribbean in various fields and duties. His scope of work over the past year has also included participation in the final review of the Hospital Authority Bill, development of a public relations plan, and a change management strategy, and preparation of the 2021/2022 work plan and budget for the Hospital Authority, among others.

