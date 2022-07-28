Action plan for children’s homes nearing Cabinet

The action plan to improve care at children’s homes is one step closer to receiving Cabinet approval.
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister tasked with Child and Gender Affairs, Ayanna Webster-Roy, said on Wednesday, «The work plan is currently being reviewed by the Finance and General Purposes Committee (F&GP).»
Following an investigation into the conditions at children’s homes conducted by the Justice Judith Jones committee, which commenced in June 2021, recommendations on improving childcare were submitted to the Minister in December of that year.
In May 2022, a task force was appointed to develop a plan for the implementation of the recommendations contained in the Judith Jones report.
That plan was handed over to the minister on June 17. At the time, Webster-Roy said it will be sent to Cabinet for its consideration.
Speaking to Guardian Media yesterday, the minister confirmed that the recommendations will be implemented as soon as they receive Cabinet approval after review by the F&GP.
However, Webster-Roy said plans have already been put in motion even as approval is pending.
«I wish to reiterate that several key recommendations pertaining to monitoring and evaluating of homes are being actively implemented. Police investigations are also ongoing,» she said.
When Guardian Media asked what will be the first order of business following Cabinet’s green light, Webster-Roy said, «I would rather announce that as soon as I receive Cabinet approval on the work plan.»
Guardian Media attempted to get another update from the minister given that Cabinet usually meets today (Thursday), but Webster-Roy said she is currently on vacation.
One member of the Judith Jones investigative committee yesterday told Guardian Media he is heartened to know the process is ongoing and is receiving the attention and resources it deserves.
However, gender expert Marcus Kissoon says transparency is key at this time.
«During the planning and agenda-setting process, it would be strategic and accountable for the state to keep the public aware of the stages, tasks and next steps, while maintaining ethics and confidentiality. The state has a duty to involve the public and stakeholders in consultations in the development of actions,» Kissoon said.
