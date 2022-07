Entornointeligente.com /

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sherma Darymple stated that there’s been an alarming rate of parents of minors, visiting her office to discard Child Abuse cases at the court.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ220722DPP.mp3 cting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sherma Darymple

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com