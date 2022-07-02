Acting CoP: Each police shooting incident

Entornointeligente.com /

Act­ing Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob says it can­not be as­sumed in­ci­dents like those sur­round­ing the one which claimed the life of PC Clarence Gilkes in April have oc­curred pre­vi­ous­ly.

He made the com­ment on Fri­day at a func­tion host­ed by the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty in recog­ni­tion of In­ter­na­tion­al Day Against Drug Abuse and Il­lic­it Traf­fick­ing 2022 at the Na­tion­al Li­brary in Port-of-Spain.

«You can­not link it…every sit­u­a­tion is dif­fer­ent,» he told re­porters.

It’s why he said there are pro­ce­dures and pro­to­cols in place to ex­am­ine po­lice shoot­ing in­ci­dents.

«That’s the rea­son why we have pro­fes­sion­al in­ves­ti­ga­tors who in­ves­ti­gate mat­ters and that’s the rea­son why you have the over­sight body as the Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty (PCA) and then you have the po­lice in­ves­ti­ga­tors who will in­ves­ti­gate the mat­ter,» he said.

«So we can­not do that. Then we’d have to do that for every­thing. Every sit­u­a­tion.»

Gilkes was shot and killed on April 22 dur­ing a po­lice op­er­a­tion in Rich Plain, Diego Mar­tin.

Po­lice ini­tial­ly re­port­ed that he was killed by a sus­pect dur­ing an op­er­a­tion in the area. Fol­low­ing this, a man­hunt was launched for a main sus­pect. How­ev­er, an au­top­sy sub­se­quent­ly re­vealed Gilkes was shot in the back of the head

A PCA in­ves­ti­ga­tion has con­clud­ed oth­er­wise Gilkes was killed by friend­ly fire.

«The ev­i­dence re­vealed that of­fi­cers of the TTPS shot at an un­armed civil­ian and, un­for­tu­nate­ly, PC Clarence Gilkes be­came an un­in­tend­ed tar­get,» the PCA said on Thurs­day.

The PC al­so found that mem­bers of the TTPS abused their pow­er as they tried to cov­er up the in­ci­dent, de­lib­er­ate­ly mis­lead­ing Ja­cob in­to be­liev­ing.

