Acting CoP blames land grabbing, squatting for Sangre Grande violence

Act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob con­firmed yes­ter­day that re­cent mur­ders in San­gre Grande are the re­sult of il­le­gal squat­ting and land grab­bing in the area.

The rev­e­la­tion came as po­lice of­fi­cers in the dis­trict dis­cov­ered a de­com­pos­ing body in Cu­nar­ipo yes­ter­day morn­ing.

While Homi­cide of­fi­cers are yet to de­ter­mine the iden­ti­ty of the vic­tim and whether or not foul play was in­volved, the dis­cov­ery came af­ter three peo­ple were killed along Pic­ton Ex­ten­sion Road in just a mat­ter of days.

On Tues­day, fish­er­man and ex­ca­va­tor op­er­a­tor Wind­sor Mungroo was gunned down as he at­tempt­ed to leave home.

On Sun­day evening, the body of an uniden­ti­fied man was found in a shack in the area. He was shot in the head. And last Fri­day, five peo­ple were shot along Pic­ton Ex­ten­sion Road, with one suc­cumb­ing to his in­juries.

Speak­ing with Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day, Ja­cob said out of the 28 mur­ders in the area, about 50 per cent are be­ing in­ves­ti­gat­ed as hav­ing ties to gang ac­tiv­i­ty.

«Be­tween eight and ten of the mur­ders have been of peo­ple who are not from the [San­gre Grande] area,» he said.

«Most of the in­ci­dents are in the squat­ting ar­eas, where there’s a grab for land and some gang sit­u­a­tions.»

He said there is al­so the is­sue of peo­ple il­le­gal­ly sell­ing the same lot of land, some­times to mul­ti­ple buy­ers.

Yes­ter­day, se­nior of­fi­cers of the East­ern Di­vi­sion al­so at­trib­uted the up­surge in vi­o­lence in San­gre Grande to il­le­gal squat­ting, say­ing there is a fight for oc­cu­pan­cy of lands at North East­ern Set­tle­ment.

The of­fi­cers added that they are do­ing all in their pow­er to put an end to the shoot­ings and killings.

Ja­cob said po­lice have two peo­ple in cus­tody in con­nec­tion with the mur­ders while in­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

