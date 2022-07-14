Acting CoP blames land grabbing, squatting for Sangre Grande violence

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob confirmed yesterday that recent murders in Sangre Grande are the result of illegal squatting and land grabbing in the area.
The revelation came as police officers in the district discovered a decomposing body in Cunaripo yesterday morning.
While Homicide officers are yet to determine the identity of the victim and whether or not foul play was involved, the discovery came after three people were killed along Picton Extension Road in just a matter of days.
On Tuesday, fisherman and excavator operator Windsor Mungroo was gunned down as he attempted to leave home.
On Sunday evening, the body of an unidentified man was found in a shack in the area. He was shot in the head. And last Friday, five people were shot along Picton Extension Road, with one succumbing to his injuries.
Speaking with Guardian Media yesterday, Jacob said out of the 28 murders in the area, about 50 per cent are being investigated as having ties to gang activity.
«Between eight and ten of the murders have been of people who are not from the [Sangre Grande] area,» he said.
«Most of the incidents are in the squatting areas, where there’s a grab for land and some gang situations.»
He said there is also the issue of people illegally selling the same lot of land, sometimes to multiple buyers.
Yesterday, senior officers of the Eastern Division also attributed the upsurge in violence in Sangre Grande to illegal squatting, saying there is a fight for occupancy of lands at North Eastern Settlement.
The officers added that they are doing all in their power to put an end to the shootings and killings.
Jacob said police have two people in custody in connection with the murders while investigations are continuing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian