Two-year-old to undergo surgery to remove bullet

At the time, he and his six-year-old brother were playing in the yard around 8 pm. Relatives saw Veer crying and holding his hand. When they checked, they saw blood
Police investigators are awaiting a medical report on two-year-old Veer Latchman to ascertain whether he was struck by a bullet or something else.
Victor Gill Ramirez
Guardian Media understands that doctors scheduled surgery for Veer at 8 am today to remove the object from his right arm.
Relatives said he was in a stable condition up to yesterday.
Police said they have to determine whether the child was in fact shot, which will determine which direction their investigation takes. Initial reports indicated that Veer was injured by fireworks which residents of Teelucksingh Trace, Barrackpore set off during Divali celebrations on Saturday.
However, relatives said it was a stray bullet, which was masked by the sound of people bursting bamboo in the community.
At the time, he and his six-year-old brother were playing in the yard around 8 pm. Relatives saw Veer crying and holding his hand. When they checked, they saw blood.
Paramedics responded to a report and took Veer to the San Fernando General Hospital where an x-ray showed an object lodged in his hands.
Barrackpore police were alerted and are investigating.