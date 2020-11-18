Two-year-old to undergo surgery to remove bullet

At the time, he and his six-year-old broth­er were play­ing in the yard around 8 pm. Rel­a­tives saw Veer cry­ing and hold­ing his hand. When they checked, they saw blood

Po­lice in­ves­ti­ga­tors are await­ing a med­ical re­port on two-year-old Veer Latch­man to as­cer­tain whether he was struck by a bul­let or some­thing else.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that doc­tors sched­uled surgery for Veer at 8 am to­day to re­move the ob­ject from his right arm.

Rel­a­tives said he was in a sta­ble con­di­tion up to yes­ter­day.

Po­lice said they have to de­ter­mine whether the child was in fact shot, which will de­ter­mine which di­rec­tion their in­ves­ti­ga­tion takes. Ini­tial re­ports in­di­cat­ed that Veer was in­jured by fire­works which res­i­dents of Teelucks­ingh Trace, Bar­rack­pore set off dur­ing Di­vali cel­e­bra­tions on Sat­ur­day.

How­ev­er, rel­a­tives said it was a stray bul­let, which was masked by the sound of peo­ple burst­ing bam­boo in the com­mu­ni­ty.

Para­medics re­spond­ed to a re­port and took Veer to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where an x-ray showed an ob­ject lodged in his hands.

Bar­rack­pore po­lice were alert­ed and are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

