Access points to ECD roadway to be upgraded

PUBLIC Infrastructure Minister David Patterson has instructed contractors to upgrade all access points to roads connecting the East Coast Demerara highway which is being expanded. He issued the order following complaints from motorists. Patterson, via a social media post, said he had received several complaints about the difficulties being experienced by motorists who try to access the highway. "The main challenge is that due to the increasing of the thickness of the highway, vehicles, mainly cars, have difficulties transiting to the higher road," said Patterson. According to the minister, the contract caters for the upgrade and paving of all connecting roads for a distance of 30 meters, inwards. "Unfortunately, there are over 120 such connecting roads, so the total upgrade is anticipated to take six weeks; apologies for any inconvenience caused or will be suffered during this period," said the minister. When completed, the four-lane section will have a median in the centre equipped with streetlights. Sidewalks will be built along populated villages, seven bridges and 12 culverts will be widened, and 11 traffic signals will be installed at busy intersections along the roadway. The approximately eight-inch finished surface will comprise asphaltic concrete and have road-safety features, including warning signs, road markings and pedestrian crossings. In 2016, the government and the People's Republic of China signed a G$9.6 billion (US$45.5 million) concessional loan for completion of the widening of the road between Better Hope and Belfield. Guyana has contributed $2.7 billion towards the project.

