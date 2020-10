Jamaican Farm Workers Battling COVID-19 In Canada Responding Well To Treatment – Labour Ministry

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Labour Karl Samuda has said the 27 Jamaican farm workers in Canada who tested positive for COVID-19, are responding well to treatment. One worker was briefly hospitalised, but has since been released. The Jamaicans arrived at the apple farm in Vermont in mid-September. On Thursday, the Gleaner reported that the positive test results were received last weekend. In a media release Friday, Mr. Samuda said he is satisfied that the workers are being treated well. He said the group was tested after one of the farm workers had symptoms and was confirmed as positive for COVID-19. The workers continue to be compensated during the quarantine period.

Entornointeligente.com