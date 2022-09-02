Academic improvement to be an additional budget requirement

AKASH SAMAROO
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says putting the nation’s children back on a path of academic excellence will be an additional requirement in the upcoming budget.
Speaking at the Spotlight on the Economy forum this morning, Dr Rowley lamented the impact COVID-19 has had on education at a global level.
Referring to the USA as an example, Dr Rowley said:
«Well off» children would have seen a decline in performance by 3%.»
He added that those who were not as well off would have seen a decline in performance by around 13%.
The Prime Minister said this country has similar if not worse conditions.
He said the challenge now is not just to have an ordinary school year but to improve classroom performance.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister congratulated his administration saying the fiscal behaviour of the Government has been exemplary.
Dr Rowley said he is optimistic about the country’s financial future going into the upcoming budget presentation and even declared that the retail sector is almost as vibrant as it has ever been.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian