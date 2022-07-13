Abortion debate back at the forefront

Entornointeligente.com /

AS THE thorny discussion surrounding abortion is reignited, opposing sides of the debate in Jamaica are relying on public education to convince each other of the merits of their position.

Just re-elected president of the People’s National Party (PNP) Women’s Movement, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, who is in favour of legalising abortion, said there should be conversation surrounding the issue to bring clarity to the decision-making process.

She said: «I think that we have to have the conversation in our country. There is a lot of difficult issues that we have to face and this is one of them. When maternity leave was being passed, most people were against it initially. They didn’t see the other side of the coin…

«So, a big part of our advocacy is hosting more conversation with the faith-based community and the people of Jamaica so that we can have real reasoning about it to understand why or why not.»

Duncan Sutherland declared that women having the right to abortion will be a priority for the PNP’s Women Movement.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com