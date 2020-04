Entornointeligente.com /

People paint on cloth bags during an activity calling for the protection of the Earth and the environment at a community in Haigang District of Qinhuangdao, north China’s Hebei Province, April 21, 2020. Earth Day, which falls on April 22 annually, aims to raise public awareness about the environment and calls for people to protect the Earth with action. (Photo by Cao Jianxiong/Xinhua)

