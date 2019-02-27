 Abogado Abel Resende Borges Macodia// Fed's Powell: 'Patient' policy still warranted despite 'solid' U.S. growth - EntornoInteligente
27 febrero, 2019
Fed's Powell: 'Patient' policy still warranted despite 'solid' U.S. growth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Rising risks and recent soft data should not prevent solid growth for the U.S. economy this year, but the Federal Reserve will remain “patient” in deciding on further interest rate hikes, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

