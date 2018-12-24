Jagdeo Warns Guyana’s Gov’t Against Doing “anything Illegal” Following No Confidence Vote

Entornointeligente.com / Guyana’s Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has warned the coalition government against doing anything outside the routine functioning of the state following the successful motion of no confidence against the President David Granger administration on Friday. During a press conference on Monday he also announced plans for an early meeting with President Granger next year. Mr. Jagdeo is urging public servants not to be pressured to do anything illegal. The no-confidence motion filed by Mr. Jagdeo’s People’s Progressive Party (PPP) received the backing of one government back-bencher, Charrandass Persaud. The Opposition Leader said he has received the certification of no confidence from the Clerk of the National Assembly as well as a letter from Minister of State Joseph Harmon, indicating that President Granger would be willing to meet with him at a date to be set in January. He said he has a number of issues he wants to discuss with President Granger, including the preparations for general elections to be held by March next year as a result of the successful motion of no confidence motion. Other topics include the implications of the poor health of retired Justice James Patterson, the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, and the possible closer political cooperation between the PPP and the coalition A Partnership for National Unity government.
