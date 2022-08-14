Abdool-Richards repeats warning

With the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continuing to increase, Principal Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards yesterday renewed her appeal to citizens to exercise personal, social and civic responsibility.
She made the call at the opening of a health fair hosted by the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) at Xtra Plaza, Chaguanas.
«I would have indicated one week earlier that this increase started from July 29 and its consistent, with this morning with us having 198 patients at step-down facilities and hospitals and a rolling average of just under 200. Now we have reached the phase where the government has reopened the economy and restrictions have been lifted,» she said.
Underscoring the need for citizens to do their part in COVID-19 prevention, Dr Abdool-Richards said: «How do we do this? We do this by continuing to practice healthy behaviours, including seeking medical attention if you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19 and staying at home until proven.»
She said globally non-communicable diseases had increased during the pandemic along with a shadow pandemic of mental illness coupled with a global backlog of treatment.
Echoing Dr Abdool-Richards’ concern, Richie Sookhai, the president of the CCIC warned that T&T could deal with another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
«Our economy as it is cannot handle another lockdown. We know that the numbers are going up (referring to Covid-19 cases). We are advising everyone to still be cautious, follow the protocols set by the Ministry of Health,» he said.
Sookhai advised citizens to start taking responsibility for their health and observe the necessary precautions before attending events that could bring them in close proximity to carriers. He said the entertainment industry in particular had suffered a tremendous blow and might not survive another lockdown.
«If we go back to that stage, I don’t think these industries can handle that,» he said.
The CCIC president added that with food and medicine prices increasing, it is time that nationals look at locally produced foods as healthy options over imported produce.
