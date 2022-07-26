A world in crisis needs both trade and aid

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a joint opin­ion piece by WTO Di­rec­tor-Gen­er­al Ngozi Okon­jo-Iweala, UN Con­fer­ence on Trade and De­vel­op­ment Sec­re­tary-Gen­er­al Re­be­ca Grynspan and In­ter­na­tion­al Trade Cen­tre Ex­ec­u­tive Di­rec­tor Pamela Coke-Hamil­ton.

We are in the tough­est pe­ri­od the world econ­o­my has faced since the cre­ation of the mul­ti­lat­er­al sys­tem more than three-quar­ters of a cen­tu­ry ago. A quadru­ple shock of COVID, cli­mate change, con­flict and cost-of-liv­ing has un­done years of hard-fought de­vel­op­ment gains. As fi­nan­cial con­di­tions tight­en, even coun­tries that had seemed on track to pros­per­i­ty and sta­bil­i­ty now stare in­to the abyss of debt dis­tress, fragili­ty and un­cer­tain­ty about the fu­ture.

Co­or­di­nat­ed, mul­ti­lat­er­al ac­tion is nec­es­sary to tack­le the crises we face. Both aid and trade have key roles to play in re­vers­ing the im­pacts of this quadru­ple shock and putting the world back on track to achieve the Sus­tain­able De­vel­op­ment Goals.

We head the three in­ter­na­tion­al agen­cies that com­prise the Gene­va trade hub – the World Trade Or­ga­ni­za­tion (WTO), UN Con­fer­ence on Trade and De­vel­op­ment (UNC­TAD) and the In­ter­na­tion­al Trade Cen­tre (ITC). The WTO makes and mon­i­tors the rules for glob­al trade. UNC­TAD de­liv­ers re­search and con­sen­sus-build­ing to guide gov­ern­ments. ITC helps small busi­ness go glob­al, es­pe­cial­ly firms led by women and young en­tre­pre­neurs. We work to­geth­er so that trade works bet­ter for de­vel­op­ment.

All three of us share a deep com­mit­ment to trade-led pros­per­i­ty. All three of us un­der­stand that a world in cri­sis means no more busi­ness as usu­al. And all three of us want our or­ga­ni­za­tions to «walk the talk» on mak­ing aid and trade de­liv­er for re­al peo­ple.

To guide aid and trade to­wards a bet­ter world, pol­i­cy­mak­ers need to piv­ot in three fun­da­men­tal ways.

First, make trade green­er. Glob­al trade can play an im­por­tant role in a tran­si­tion to a low-car­bon econ­o­my. Pre­lim­i­nary re­search at the WTO sug­gests that re­mov­ing tar­iffs and reg­u­la­to­ry trade bar­ri­ers for a set of en­er­gy-re­lat­ed en­vi­ron­men­tal goods would re­duce glob­al CO2 emis­sions by 0.6% in 2030 just from im­proved en­er­gy ef­fi­cien­cy, with ad­di­tion­al po­ten­tial gains from in­no­va­tion spillovers and as low­er prices ac­cel­er­ate the shift to­wards re­new­able en­er­gy and less car­bon-in­ten­sive prod­ucts.

Sec­ond, make trade more in­clu­sive. Pro­mot­ing greater trade by small busi­ness­es and greater par­tic­i­pa­tion by women and youth make com­pa­nies and coun­tries more com­pet­i­tive, dri­ves eco­nom­ic trans­for­ma­tion and re­duces pover­ty. Yet ITC busi­ness sur­veys found that one on­ly out of every five ex­port­ing com­pa­nies is women-led. WTO da­ta show that mi­cro, small and medi­um-sized firms rep­re­sent around 95 per­cent of all com­pa­nies glob­al­ly but on­ly one-third of to­tal ex­ports.

Third, make trade more con­nect­ed. In our net­worked world, the fu­ture of trade is through dig­i­tal chan­nels and plat­forms, es­pe­cial­ly for small busi­ness­es. Dur­ing the pan­dem­ic, we saw how do­ing busi­ness on­line went from be­ing use­ful to crit­i­cal for sur­vival. UNC­TAD da­ta shows that dig­i­tal­ly de­liv­ered ser­vices reached al­most two-thirds the lev­el of glob­al ser­vices ex­ports.

These themes will be dis­cussed at the up­com­ing Glob­al Re­view of Aid-for-Trade, which will be held from 27-29th Ju­ly in Gene­va.

The event comes one month af­ter the WTO’s suc­cess­ful Twelfth Min­is­te­r­i­al Con­fer­ence, which put trade mul­ti­lat­er­al­ism back on track and de­liv­ered a land­mark agree­ment on fish­eries sub­si­dies, and two months be­fore the COP27 meet­ing in Egypt that could de­ter­mine the world’s chances to keep the 1.5C tar­get alive.

The da­ta shows promis­ing signs that aid-for-trade is tilt­ing to­wards greater sus­tain­abil­i­ty, in­clu­siv­i­ty and con­nec­tiv­i­ty. OECD and WTO da­ta re­veal a record high of near­ly US$50 bil­lion in aid for trade dis­burse­ments in 2020, of which half were ei­ther cli­mate or gen­der re­lat­ed, and one-third sup­port­ed the dig­i­tal econ­o­my. De­spite grow­ing bud­getary pres­sures at home, it is crit­i­cal­ly im­por­tant to con­tin­ue and in­crease these aid for trade flows.

Apart from a stronger the­mat­ic fo­cus on sus­tain­abil­i­ty, in­clu­siv­i­ty and con­nec­tiv­i­ty, max­i­miz­ing the con­tri­bu­tion of aid for trade to achiev­ing the Sus­tain­able De­vel­op­ment Goals re­quires a res­olute fo­cus on the «where» and «how» of de­liv­er­ing de­vel­op­ment re­sults.

This means a fo­cus on those coun­tries whose trade and de­vel­op­ment needs are high­est – par­tic­u­lar­ly Least De­vel­oped Coun­tries and frag­ile/con­flict-af­fect­ed coun­tries – and re­gion­al ini­tia­tives like African Con­ti­nen­tal Free Trade Area, to en­sure they be­come step­ping-stones to wider and more in­clu­sive re­gion­al val­ue chains and trade-led growth.

It means part­ner­ship across in­ter­na­tion­al or­ga­ni­za­tions. The WTO, UNC­TAD, and ITC al­ready col­lab­o­rate on ini­tia­tives like the Glob­al Trade Helpdesk, which sim­pli­fies mar­ket re­search by bring­ing key trade and busi­ness in­for­ma­tion in­to a sin­gle por­tal, as well as on sup­port to cot­ton-ex­port­ing coun­tries in Africa.

Last but cer­tain­ly not least, it means mo­bi­liz­ing pub­lic and pri­vate fi­nance. The IFC es­ti­mates a world­wide US$300 bil­lion fi­nanc­ing gap for women,- and the glob­al trade fi­nance gap has near­ly dou­bled from an al­ready-stag­ger­ing $1.5 tril­lion. With­out ac­cess to fi­nance, firms can­not grow, di­ver­si­fy or for­mal­ize.

We want to end with a call to ac­tion. Cre­at­ing a more sus­tain­able, in­clu­sive and con­nect­ed fu­ture is the moon shot of our times. Aid, trade and mul­ti­lat­er­al­ism – work­ing to­geth­er – are part of the so­lu­tion. It is nor­mal and un­der­stand­able that gov­ern­ments act to shore up their own economies in trou­bled times. But we must act now to en­sure that the world’s poor­est and most vul­ner­a­ble can still see a path­way to pros­per­i­ty through glob­al trade.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

