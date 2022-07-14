A week of mixed emotions

Entornointeligente.com /

On a per­son­al note, this week so far has been one of sad­ness, dis­ap­point­ment, and to­tal an­noy­ance.

Sad­ness be­cause my el­dest broth­er, Bri­an, a re­al sports en­thu­si­ast, suc­cumbed to his ill­ness and de­part­ed this life ear­ly on Sun­day morn­ing. He was a de­vot­ed Chelsea fan (yes, I con­tin­u­ous­ly em­pathised with him) but he loved horse rac­ing more than any­thing else. He owned many hors­es and I had the plea­sure of hav­ing a 50 per­cent share in one with him.

Un­for­tu­nate­ly, the Ja­maican-based horse was do­ing well and on one race day, he sud­den­ly fell and passed away from a sus­pect­ed heart at­tack. Well, I nev­er heard the end of that as true to Bri­an’s form, I was ac­cused of be­ing the blight as he told many peo­ple that he nev­er owned a horse that fell in a race and died from a heart at­tack. But, of course, it was my fault. Need­less to say, I nev­er owned a horse with him again but when it came to the thor­ough­breds, one could not ar­gue with him as he felt he knew more about the horse than the horse it­self.

The peo­ple that knew him would tell you it was a waste of time ar­gu­ing any sport (or per­haps any­thing) with him as he had all the an­swers. To be hon­est, we had many fights, as do many sib­lings, es­pe­cial­ly when I re­fused to al­low him to have his way with a dis­agree­ment when it came down to Liv­er­pool and Chelsea. I will cer­tain­ly miss him when the Eng­lish Pre­mier League gets go­ing ear­ly next month. He would be the first to call me if Liv­er­pool ran in­to a stum­bling block. I would re­turn the favour when Chelsea faced one. May he rest in eter­nal peace.

Dis­ap­point­ment came this week with the per­for­mance of the Women So­ca War­riors. I thought the 6-0 thrash­ing at the hands of Cana­da was not the kind of re­sult any team push­ing for a place in the World Cup would have want­ed. My ex­cuse was they held up un­til the 67th minute, but to con­cede five goals in the last 23 min­utes was as a re­sult of ei­ther a lack of con­cen­tra­tion or the fit­ness lev­el of the team was not what it should be. Still, los­ing to the num­ber six team in the world meant mov­ing for­ward the re­sults should not on­ly be bet­ter, but the pos­si­bil­i­ty of vic­to­ries could be some­thing sup­port­ers of Trinidad and To­ba­go foot­ball could have looked for­ward to.

The per­for­mance against Cos­ta Ri­ca was poor. Trinidad and To­ba­go seemed naive in their play which clear­ly showed up against Cana­da but al­so against Las Ticas. The red card shown to Kedie John­son in the 22nd minute showed a com­plete lack of thought­ful­ness and it makes me won­der if the women are re­al­ly play­ing with the heart and soul that we saw from pre­vi­ous Women So­ca War­riors teams in years gone by.

While the first three goals con­sist­ed of two de­flec­tions and an own goal, I don’t think one can ar­gue a case that the fight and de­ter­mi­na­tion from a team that was try­ing to qual­i­fy for a World Cup were on dis­play. Did they not un­der­stand the tac­tics and how to play the game es­pe­cial­ly when the team went down to 10?

A few min­utes af­ter kick-off, it was ob­vi­ous to me that there was on­ly go­ing to be one win­ner, one team that was push­ing for a place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and it was not Trinidad and To­ba­go. The team looked like they were play­ing a prac­tice match, try­ing to get their tac­tics right and de­cid­ing on the po­si­tion­al play of the play­ers. Quite frankly, the Women So­ca War­riors looked lost dur­ing the 90 min­utes against Cos­ta Ri­ca.

Next, against Pana­ma, noth­ing re­al­ly changed. To be hon­est, Pana­ma is no bet­ter than Trinidad and To­ba­go but they want­ed to win the game and at least get in­to the in­ter­con­ti­nen­tal play­offs for a chance to qual­i­fy for the World Cup. So, what went wrong? Was the team tac­ti­cal­ly naive? Did they not want to go out there and fight tooth and nail for the red, white and black? Was the team not fit enough? Did Trinidad and To­ba­go not field its strongest team? If so, why not? Did Trinidad and To­ba­go take a team not sea­soned enough for a tour­na­ment of this na­ture? Did Trinidad and To­ba­go take a de­vel­op­ment Un­der-23 team that tru­ly had no chance of qual­i­fy­ing for a World Cup?

I am sure many of you are tired of all the ex­cus­es when Trinidad and To­ba­go goes in­to a tour­na­ment and los­es or does not achieve what­ev­er goal is set out for the team. If Trinidad and To­ba­go goes in­to any sport­ing tour­na­ment, the aim must sure­ly be to win at all costs. I am hope­ful that a thor­ough post-mortem is con­duct­ed on the per­for­mance of the Women So­ca War­riors and the re­sults of that post-mortem are done quick­ly. Let the chips fall where they have to as sup­port­ers de­serve the truth about the poor per­for­mances of the team, in not on­ly fail­ing to win a game but al­so not even scor­ing a goal. It is time peo­ple are held ac­count­able.

Last­ly, my to­tal an­noy­ance stemmed from the West In­dies ODI team in the first game against Bangladesh. Stu­pid­ly, I pre­dict­ed the West In­dies would win the game and com­plete a sweep against the Bangladesh team. I did not make my pre­dic­tion based on his­to­ry as Bangladesh has done well in the last cou­ple of years in this for­mat of the game and the West In­dies have strug­gled to beat them.

My pre­dic­tion was based on the cur­rent tour and with the poor form of this Bangladesh team es­pe­cial­ly with­out Shak­ib Al Hasan, I thought they were there for the tak­ing.

Los­ing the toss on a tricky wick­et did not help the cause. Once again, the bat­ting was a let­down and no one de­cid­ed to take mat­ters in­to their own hands and bat­tle the good Bangladesh bowl­ing at­tack. It is high time this ODI team starts to de­liv­er the goods and they can­not hide be­hind the fact that this is a new team with a new cap­tain as most of these play­ers have been around the in­ter­na­tion­al cir­cuit.

These play­ers have to work hard­er at their game and have the dis­ci­pline to turn the for­tunes of the ODI match­es around. Just look at young Gu­dakesh Motie play­ing his first game. One could have seen his in­spi­ra­tion on the field to do well. Hope­ful­ly, oth­er play­ers can fol­low Motie.

The sec­ond ODI was played yes­ter­day. Like many of you, I hope I am wrong and the West In­dies ham­mered Bangladesh.

Ed­i­tor’s note: The views ex­pressed in this ar­ti­cle are sole­ly those of the au­thor and do not re­flect the views of any or­gan­i­sa­tion of which he is a stake­hold­er.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com