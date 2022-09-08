Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica Nursing Fraternity is mourning the loss of Nurse Agnes Brooks (Sister Brooks).

Nurse Brooks, an Anguillan by birth, lived in Dominica in 1962, to commence her nursing education/training at the formally established Princess Margaret Hospital School of Nursing situated at Goodwill.

Ms. Brooks successfully completed the three-year Basic Nursing Education under the Apprentiship Training Programme.

In 1973, Nurse Brooks was recommended by the Administration to purse the one-year Certificate in Nursing Education at the Advanced Nursing Education Unit, UWI Mona Campus in Jamaica. On her return she continued to serve as a Tutor at the school of nursing responsible for molding young minds, impressing the need to becoming dedicated and professional «Nurses». She was surely a role model to them.

Nurse Brooks was appointed principal tutor of the Nursing School in 1982, a position she held until April 1997, she was pivotal in the preparation for the transition of the Princess Margaret Hospital school of Nursing to the Dominica State College. Her contribution at the regional level, Caribbean Nurses Organization or Regional Nursing Body Forum, was respected and well received as she always sought to ensure the further advancement of nursing education in the Region. Locally, her unwavering support to the Dominica Nurses Association over the years cannot go unnoticed, and it was fitting that she was recognized by that body in 2012.

Nurse Brooks returned to the land of her birth to reunite with family and friends and continued to provide humanitarian service in her beloved Anguilla.

Sunset September 20, 1942- Sunset August 20, 2022

