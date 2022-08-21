A tribute to Grace Eustace, former principal of EHS

Entornointeligente.com /

By Lloyd Douglas Joe, barrister and solicitor at law, LEC, M.A., LLB, B.Sc. In borrowing from John Donne’s Meditation XVII, I say as follows:

All of God’s creation is of one author, and is one volume; when one woman of such a noble character as Grace Eustace dies, one chapter is not torn out of the book, but translated into a better language; and every chapter must be so translated…

God employs several translators; some pieces are translated by age, some by sickness, some by kindness, some by justice, etc.; but God’s hand is in every translation, and His hand shall bind up all our scattered leaves again, for that library where every book shall lie open to one another……

She for whom the bells toll no longer lives, and knows not it tolls for her. However, those scattered leaves of hers about, do have cause, that it tolls for her.

As therefore the bell that rings to a sermon calls not upon the preacher only, but upon the congregation to come, so this bell calls us all; … and therefore, never send to know for whom the bells tolls; it tolls for thee.

Oh, you noble one, you have fought many good battles, built solid foundations-numerous, stayed a steady course, and won the race of time. A job well done, you good and faithful servant of your scattered leaves. Rest assure that your name will continue to be translated into many better languages, by and among your many varied and scattered leaves, gilded by thine hands.

I am one of them.

