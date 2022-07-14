A taste of rich flavour: Jamaican Jerk set to ‘Grace’ Reggae Sumfest food court

Entornointeligente.com /

Reggae Sumfest is poised to become one of the biggest event comebacks Jamaica has ever seen. And already, the dedicated team is gearing up to bring the spice on and off the stage. For this year, it is Jamaican jerk that will ‘Grace’ the main event’s food court. Food was on scene at Kingston Jerk this week for an exclusive private tasting of the menu offerings.

The savoury spread on display at midday included a scrumptious assortment of jerked, barbecued and sweet and spicy wings; barbecued ribs, with jerked sweet corn; jerked chicken; Thai coconut curried peas, with coconut pineapple fried rice; battered and deep fried sweet and spicy fish, served with coconut flavoured bammy and jerk shrimp Alfredo prepared live, al fresco.

Foodies who gathered on site didn’t hesitate to visit the buffet line and dig into the feast. Laughter could be heard above the sounds of soothing reggae music as guests engaged in spirited discussions in between bites. According to Global Category Manager for GraceKennedy Limited, Kimberley Lue Lim, the company, which is all about good food, good vibes and good fun, was intent on bringing that positive energy to the culinary aspect of the festival.

«Jerk is the core of who we are as Jamaicans, and I think that aligns very well with the event. Sumfest is some of the best we have to offer in terms of music and culture, and we will have that to offer in terms of what we have with our food. So we wanted to have that on showcase along with some of our great flavours,» she explained.

As official sponsors, the organisation is excited that the event has returned with a physical staging. «Virtual was great,» Lue Lim shared, adding, «but there is something about bringing people together that food does, that music does, so Sumfest being in person is a magic that you just can’t replicate any other way.» It also fits in perfectly with celebrating the corporation’s 100 anniversary.

