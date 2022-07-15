A TASTE OF GENINE TALENT: Francilia Agar Schofield, pianist and artist

Entornointeligente.com /

Francilia Agar Schofield Many people would recognize the name Francilia Agar as that of the 1993 Carnival Queen who wowed the audience with a stunning piano performance of Chopin’s Fantasie Impromptu. Arts and Culture critic Ian Jackson referred to it then as «Genuine Talent» Francilia is back on stage, this time as an accomplished Music Educator/piano soloist, having developed that «genuine talent» and ready to showcase it in a piano recital on Saturday 16th July at the UWI Open Campus – Dominica under the auspices of the Dominica Association of Music Educators and sponsored by the Dominica Lotteries Commission. She will also host an art exhibition displaying 50 of her original pieces at the Old Mill Cultural Centre from Friday 15th to Thursday 21st of July.

Born in Sineku in the Kalinago Territory on January 14th, 1975, Francilia started studying the piano at age seven under the tutelage of the legendary Leng Sorhaindo, by far Dominica’s most successful music teacher, a teacher whom Dominica owes a debt of gratitude for her monumental contribution to Music Education to the country. Francilia was a music teacher’s dream, so focused, self-motivated, and musically gifted was she. Nestled in the loving care of her parents Anthony and Carmel Agar â» a brilliant soprano, music became her panacea. Leng recognized her potential, equipped her with a solid foundation, and like a master archer holding a steady bow, set her on a trajectory to greatness.

By age 19, Francilia received her diploma in Piano Performing from the Trinity College of Music, London. In 1996 she enrolled at the University of Ottawa, Canada where she pursued undergraduate studies in Music Performance: Piano.

Francilia relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2003. Since then she has been making a sterling contribution to that community in the area of music education. She runs a thriving private music studio- Francie’s Piano Lessons. She initiated the non-profit Francieâs Youth Piano Competition in 2007 to inspire young musicians to work hard and persevere with their studies. She maintains a significant presence on the music Education scene at the highest level, serving on music education boards, accompanying church and community choirs, and participating in festivals. She occasionally performs with the Sierra Vista Orchestra and sits on their board. In 2012 she won the Mayor’s Arts Award, having been selected performer of the year.

The audience at Francie’s recital on Saturday will be treated to a delightfully varied programme including pieces by composers like Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, Gershwin, and Jon Schmidt.

Francilia has always done many things well. Painting is one of the gifts she has been blessed with and as part of this visit, she will mount a display of 50 of some of her choice, original paintings. This exhibition opens on Friday 15th at the Old Mill Cultural Centre from 6 pm under the auspices of the Waitukubuli Artists Association. The pieces will remain on display through to Thursday 21st from 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm daily. The entrance is free and all paintings are for sale. Children are currently on vacation so families are urged to grab a hold of this golden opportunity and partake in this «Taste of Genuine Talent».

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com