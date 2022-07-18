‘A night of hope’: Lebanon’s Baalbek festival returns despite turmoil

Entornointeligente.com /

The annual festival was a welcome escape for Lebanese people after taking a major hit with the coronavirus pandemic as well as Lebanon’s ongoing economic crisis. The ancient northeastern city of soaring Roman columns has long attracted celebrities from around the world. (AP) Lebanon’s renowned Baalbek festival has returned despite the country's economic meltdown and the coronavirus pandemic, meeting a live audience for the first time since 2019.

French pianist Simon Ghraichy performed in front of a full house on Sunday night in what organisers described as a night of hope for Lebanon's revival.

The ancient northeastern city of soaring Roman columns has long attracted celebrities from around the world.

The annual festival had taken a major hit as a result of Lebanon’s ongoing, nearly 3-year economic crisis and the pandemic, which had forced organisers to broadcast live from the site without an audience in 2020 and 2021.

READ MORE: Lebanon hosts annual music fest despite coronavirus crisis

French Pianist Simon Ghraichy performed in the ancient city next to French-Iranian dancer Rana Gorgani. (AP) A welcome escape

Since 1956, the Baalbek International Festival has hosted icons from Lebanon and the rest of the world, including world-renowned artists like French singer Charles Aznavour in 1999, English musician Sting in 2001, France’s Johnny Hallyday in 2003 and tenor Placido Domingo a year later.

It was also home to concerts by Lebanon’s diva Fayrouz and Egypt’s Umm Kulthum.

The festival suffered a 23-year hiatus during Lebanon’s civil war and resumed in 1997. Both residents and tourists attended in large numbers every summer.

This year, the festival comes at a challenging time as Lebanon struggled with an unprecedented economic crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern history.

For many among the audience, which also included Lebanese officials and foreign dignitaries, the evening was a welcome escape.

«Baalbek is back, and we want Lebanon to return to the way we used to know it, which is the Lebanon of art, culture, openness, and moderation,» said former lawmaker Henri Helou.

READ MORE: Lebanon signs gas agreement with Egypt to boost power supply

Source: AP

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com