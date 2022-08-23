A newborn cry

Dr David Bratt
For an adult, the cry of a newborn is one of the most annoying sounds in the world. A baby cry captures your attention in a way that few other sounds do. It’s not only guaranteed to wake you up, it stimulates your «fight or flight» response. It awakens your protective instincts and demands you do something.
It is a fundamental survival response present in all of us, regardless of parental status, but uniquely tailored to a new mother’s brain.
Having a baby doesn’t only change the mother’s lifestyle, it changes the structure of the mother’s brain for at least two years and possibly for life. Regions of the brain that control empathy and anxiety show increased activity and that, along with hormonal changes, can make new moms react to a baby’s cry with intense feelings of protectiveness and worry.
It’s a built-in system designed to protect the newborn and it’s seen across all cultures. It may be part of a continuum of positive brain changes seen in women during menarche, pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding and menopause.
Newborn babies cry all the time and it bothers the hell out of parents, especially first time parents. Part of that is hardwired but part is also cultural.
We have been subtly and not so subtly brainwashed by culture, the cinema, television and now social media to believe that the healthy baby does not cry, much. Well, sorry, crying is normal.
Crying babies aren’t necessarily sick. In fact, they’re very rarely sick. Newborn crying, is a normal phase that occurs during brain development.
Don’t believe anyone who says their baby seldom cried. This sort of comment is all over social media. It’s not my experience. A baby who does not cry is probably ill. So babies normally cry, especially the first couple of months. Although the crying is variable, they all appear to follow a crying curve. It increases in the first couple of weeks of life, peaks at about 6 to 8 weeks and then resolves by 3 to 4 months, regardless of what anyone does. In about 40 per cent to 60 per cent of cases, they cry mainly in the evenings. No one knows why.
All babies follow this same crying curve. It probably has to do with the amount of internal and external stimuli around the baby and the baby having to learn how to handle them until about four months old which by the way, is around the time they establish a circadian rhythm ie, sleep more at night and stay awake more during the day.
About one in five babies cry excessively. That too is probably normal. One definition of excessive crying is continuous crying for more than three hours a day for more than three days a week for more than three weeks, in a baby who is growing and developing normally and has no evidence of disease. So we’re talking about a period of normal developmental turmoil as the baby settles down.
There’s another component of this excessive crying, the new, inexperienced parents may be making things worse. That’s really important because an overly anxious parent can unsettle a baby and make it cry more. And it gets more complicated when you understand that inexperienced friends, doctors and nurses also make new parents anxious.
What to do?
First of all, understand that most babies that cry, even excessively for the first four to five months, are normal and healthy.
Secondly, do the car drive test.
In Port of Spain, before crime was out of control, I used to recommend a test drive around the Savannah at two o’clock in the morning. Normal healthy babies, even with scared parents, shut up and go to sleep. Now you takes your chances!
Then, have the baby checked out by an experienced and calm doctor.
After the normal examination, she might want to do any or all of the five S’s. The first S is Stomach. Hold the baby back into your belly with the palm of your hand putting pressure against it’s stomach. Works wonders for crying.
But you have to be calm. The baby has to feel the calmness coming out of your belly and heart rate and breathing. The second S is Swinging as in swinging or rocking the baby. Rock a bye baby! The third is Suck. Breastfeed, breast-feed, breastfeed. If not breastfeeding, use a pacifier, especially for that first baby. The fourth S is for Shush, like white noise, for example, a fan in the room or A/C. The last S is Swaddle. Some people like to swaddle their baby and some babies love being swaddled.
Whatever you do, remember……crying is normal and it too will pass.
