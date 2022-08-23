A newborn cry

Entornointeligente.com /

Dr David Bratt

For an adult, the cry of a new­born is one of the most an­noy­ing sounds in the world. A ba­by cry cap­tures your at­ten­tion in a way that few oth­er sounds do. It’s not on­ly guar­an­teed to wake you up, it stim­u­lates your «fight or flight» re­sponse. It awak­ens your pro­tec­tive in­stincts and de­mands you do some­thing.

It is a fun­da­men­tal sur­vival re­sponse present in all of us, re­gard­less of parental sta­tus, but unique­ly tai­lored to a new moth­er’s brain.

Hav­ing a ba­by doesn’t on­ly change the moth­er’s lifestyle, it changes the struc­ture of the moth­er’s brain for at least two years and pos­si­bly for life. Re­gions of the brain that con­trol em­pa­thy and anx­i­ety show in­creased ac­tiv­i­ty and that, along with hor­mon­al changes, can make new moms re­act to a ba­by’s cry with in­tense feel­ings of pro­tec­tive­ness and wor­ry.

It’s a built-in sys­tem de­signed to pro­tect the new­born and it’s seen across all cul­tures. It may be part of a con­tin­u­um of pos­i­tive brain changes seen in women dur­ing menar­che, preg­nan­cy, birth, breast­feed­ing and menopause.

New­born ba­bies cry all the time and it both­ers the hell out of par­ents, es­pe­cial­ly first time par­ents. Part of that is hard­wired but part is al­so cul­tur­al.

We have been sub­tly and not so sub­tly brain­washed by cul­ture, the cin­e­ma, tele­vi­sion and now so­cial me­dia to be­lieve that the healthy ba­by does not cry, much. Well, sor­ry, cry­ing is nor­mal.

Cry­ing ba­bies aren’t nec­es­sar­i­ly sick. In fact, they’re very rarely sick. New­born cry­ing, is a nor­mal phase that oc­curs dur­ing brain de­vel­op­ment.

Don’t be­lieve any­one who says their ba­by sel­dom cried. This sort of com­ment is all over so­cial me­dia. It’s not my ex­pe­ri­ence. A ba­by who does not cry is prob­a­bly ill. So ba­bies nor­mal­ly cry, es­pe­cial­ly the first cou­ple of months. Al­though the cry­ing is vari­able, they all ap­pear to fol­low a cry­ing curve. It in­creas­es in the first cou­ple of weeks of life, peaks at about 6 to 8 weeks and then re­solves by 3 to 4 months, re­gard­less of what any­one does. In about 40 per cent to 60 per cent of cas­es, they cry main­ly in the evenings. No one knows why.

All ba­bies fol­low this same cry­ing curve. It prob­a­bly has to do with the amount of in­ter­nal and ex­ter­nal stim­uli around the ba­by and the ba­by hav­ing to learn how to han­dle them un­til about four months old which by the way, is around the time they es­tab­lish a cir­ca­di­an rhythm ie, sleep more at night and stay awake more dur­ing the day.

About one in five ba­bies cry ex­ces­sive­ly. That too is prob­a­bly nor­mal. One de­f­i­n­i­tion of ex­ces­sive cry­ing is con­tin­u­ous cry­ing for more than three hours a day for more than three days a week for more than three weeks, in a ba­by who is grow­ing and de­vel­op­ing nor­mal­ly and has no ev­i­dence of dis­ease. So we’re talk­ing about a pe­ri­od of nor­mal de­vel­op­men­tal tur­moil as the ba­by set­tles down.

There’s an­oth­er com­po­nent of this ex­ces­sive cry­ing, the new, in­ex­pe­ri­enced par­ents may be mak­ing things worse. That’s re­al­ly im­por­tant be­cause an over­ly anx­ious par­ent can un­set­tle a ba­by and make it cry more. And it gets more com­pli­cat­ed when you un­der­stand that in­ex­pe­ri­enced friends, doc­tors and nurs­es al­so make new par­ents anx­ious.

What to do?

First of all, un­der­stand that most ba­bies that cry, even ex­ces­sive­ly for the first four to five months, are nor­mal and healthy.

Sec­ond­ly, do the car dri­ve test.

In Port of Spain, be­fore crime was out of con­trol, I used to rec­om­mend a test dri­ve around the Sa­van­nah at two o’clock in the morn­ing. Nor­mal healthy ba­bies, even with scared par­ents, shut up and go to sleep. Now you takes your chances!

Then, have the ba­by checked out by an ex­pe­ri­enced and calm doc­tor.

Af­ter the nor­mal ex­am­i­na­tion, she might want to do any or all of the five S’s. The first S is Stom­ach. Hold the ba­by back in­to your bel­ly with the palm of your hand putting pres­sure against it’s stom­ach. Works won­ders for cry­ing.

But you have to be calm. The ba­by has to feel the calm­ness com­ing out of your bel­ly and heart rate and breath­ing. The sec­ond S is Swing­ing as in swing­ing or rock­ing the ba­by. Rock a bye ba­by! The third is Suck. Breast­feed, breast-feed, breast­feed. If not breast­feed­ing, use a paci­fi­er, es­pe­cial­ly for that first ba­by. The fourth S is for Shush, like white noise, for ex­am­ple, a fan in the room or A/C. The last S is Swad­dle. Some peo­ple like to swad­dle their ba­by and some ba­bies love be­ing swad­dled.

What­ev­er you do, re­mem­ber……cry­ing is nor­mal and it too will pass.

