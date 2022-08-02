A new medical school for Dominica

Entornointeligente.com /

A new medical school is set to operate at the former Ross University Campus.

The Government of Dominica have announced that it has entered into an agreement with CSOM Holdings Limited for the operation of a medical school at Picard which will be named the American Canadian School of Medicine.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit after several expressions of interest to establish a medical school at that facility was received.

Initial preparations for a September 2023 commencement have started and will accelerate over the next few months.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

