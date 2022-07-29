Entornointeligente.com /

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Hon. Melissa Poponne- Skerrit has revealed that she has been advocating for a commercial kitchen to be established in the city of Roseau.

After discussions with the Prime Minister, she announced that this will be a reality.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN290722KITCHEN001.mp3 Mrs. Skerrit said a a prime location has already been identified from which many culinary visions and endeavors can be guided and launched.

She mentioned that the kitchen will be an industrial quality space that has international standards and quality equipment.

The Parliamentary Representative stated that the space would be a great place to produce quality products.

Hon. Skerrit further highlighted the benefits this initiative will have on the city, city dwellers and the country by extension.

