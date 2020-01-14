Entornointeligente.com /

Guyana and Windies batsman Shimron Hetmyer … Windies skipper Kieron Pollard explains Hetmyer omission WINDIES skipper Kieron Pollard seemed to make good on his promise to take ‘tough decisions’ after being dissatisfied with the team’s performance in the second ODI against Ireland.

Top-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer was dropped from the team’s line-up for the third One Day International (ODI) against Ireland, on the back of what has been general frustration with the looseness of his stroke play in the first two matches of the series.

On Sunday, however, the skipper seemed to make it clear the move was just a temporary one with Hetmyer expected to return to the team’s line-up later this week. In the two ODI games played, Hetmyer made 14 runs and was caught on both occasions after questionable shots.

“We spoke about working hard and the discipline and what is required for the team. He is a very important player for us and it is a discussion that we had.

We need him to settle down and bat the way that we know he can bat. In India he did it very well for us,” Pollard said following the match.

“These things happen, it just goes to show the dynamics of the team we have, Sunil coming in and getting that opportunity as well. We want guys to be very, very hungry because there are other guys knocking on the door so we can’t relax and take anything for granted,” he added.

“At the end of the day, all is well that ends well. He is a jovial guy. He has helped out throughout the day and we look forward to him making runs in the T20 series.” (Sportsmax)

