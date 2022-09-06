Entornointeligente.com /

Dominica’s first-ever Champion of Comedy has labelled his recent win as a «door opener» as he has already received an offer to participate in a comedy event in Trinidad later this year.

On August 27, Cornelius «Saltman» Marie had the audience rocking with continuous laughter on his way to winning the title of the «Laugh Out Loud, Dominica» Comedy Competition (LOL Dominica).

During an exclusive interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) the radio personality, health and fitness expert, motivational speaker, trained journalist and comedian stressed he is ready to take advantage of all new opportunities his recent win is affording him.

«I love to make people laugh. But this was an eye-opener for me. Because now it actually tells me I can make people laugh because I had the entire crowd laughing for almost 10 minutes steadily. So this was just an opportunity for me to showcase that.» the Woodford Hill native who resides in Morne Daniel said.

He continued, «It has already started opening doors for me and I am going to walk right through them. And moving forward, Iâm definitely gonna create my tic tock, my Instagram, my Snapchat, all social outlets I can use to enhance and showcase my skills.»

Giving a recount of the experience, Marie, who brought the curtains down as the final of fourteen contestants, joked that it was both «torturing» yet thrilling.

«I was last on the list so I had to wait until the end of the show to bring my presentation forward, so that was kind of torturing because I had to wait and see everybody perform before me,» he revealed. «But it was also an opportunity for me to see what was before me and to try my utmost to up it and bring forth the best. And I think it worked in my favour. I was prepared for the presentation and when I saw the others presented, I told myself, you can beat this, you can do it.»

The comedy champ who tagged his performance as a tribute to comedy Legend Frankly Moses says that he remains «unbothered» by criticism of the originality of his content.

«Anybody whoâs rising has to expect criticism. And our culture is one that Iâve seen people criticize sometimes things that are working in their favour,» he told DNO.

«So I expect criticism, but what I do, I donât pay attention to criticism. At the end of the day, I was the one who won the grand prize, so for me to be worrying about what people say based on my presentation, I saw the response of the crowd, everybody was laughing and I am satisfied with that,» he added.

The recent champion went on to extend his appreciation to the organizers who made the event possible and made known that he is open for bookings to perform at local events.

The event which was created to address the current dearth of comedic and theatrical was coordinated by 2013 Golden Drum awardee for Literary Arts, Ian Jackson and organizers include the National Joint Action Movement (NJAM), DNO and ComeSeeTv with support from Q95 Radio, EmoNews, songwriter extraordinaire, Pat Aaron and experienced theatre enthusiast, Delia Cuffy-Weekes.

At the inaugural event, homage was paid to the late Michael Bruney, Felix Henderson and Lawrence Brumant, three of Dominica’s most renowned contributors to comedy, and Alwin Bully for his role in the development of theatre in Dominica and Franklyn Moses for his tremendous contribution to stand-up comedy in this country.

The comedy competition is expected to be an annual event but it is also the intention of the organizers to develop the comedy art form as an addition to the night entertainment industry and provide the population and visitors with the opportunity to enjoy another form of clean entertainment.

DNO will provide live coverage of the prize-giving ceremony at 4 pm.

