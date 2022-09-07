9 Million Doses of Cuban Abdala Vaccine To Reach Mexico

Entornointeligente.com /

This is part of the plan to immunize 15.3 million children between 5 and 11 years of age against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Mexican government announced the purchase of 9 million doses of the Cuban vaccine Abdala for the immunization against COVID-19 of children between 5 and 11 years of age.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, said that «with 9 million doses that, given that it is a three-dose scheme, will be enough for 3 million girls and boys.»

López-Gatell did not specify the date the doses will arrive or the contract amount. According to the official, the Abdala vaccine is part of the scheme contemplated to immunize 15.3 million children aged 5 to 11 years old.

This will also include Pfizer’s nearly 8 million doses, almost 800 000 donated by South Korea and 10 million from WHO’s Covax mechanism.

According to López-Gatell, in Mexico over 96.8 million people have received at least one dose, representing 82 percent of the total population.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet endorsed the Cuban vaccine. Mexico was one of the first countries in the world to authorize its emergency use last December.

The Abdala vaccine was created and manufactured by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB). Approved by Cuba last year, it has demonstrated 92.28 percent efficacy in clinical trials, according to Cuban authorities, who indicated that the latest phase of tests involved 48 000 volunteers aged 19 to 80 years.

