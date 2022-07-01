8th Chinese Bridge Competition

Entornointeligente.com /

The 8 th Chinese Bridge Competition, sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Grenada and organised by the Confucius Classroom at TA Marryshow Community College, was held on 9 June 2022.

The competition was held online and a total of 9 contestants, all of whom were students of TA Marryshow Community College, participated.

During the competition, the contestants introduced themselves, delivered a keynote speech in mandarin Chinese, and displayed a talent show related to Chinese culture in various forms. The Competition witnessed the Grenadian students’ passion for Chinese language and culture, as well as their great enthusiasm and unremitting efforts to further study Chinese language and learn about Chinese culture.

L-R: Tiandra McKenzie, Vivica Alexis and Rebecca Bennett At the end of the competition, Tiandra McKenzie won First Prize, Vivica Alexis the second prize, and Rebecca Bennett the third prize. All the others, Mariah Samuel, Saylyn Lewis, Jasmine Stanislaus, Jaimee St Louis, Carlyn Harford and Coreen Charles won the Awards of Excellence. The winner of the First Prize will be recommended by the Chinese Embassy in Grenada to represent Grenada at the 2022 Chinese Bridge Global Finals.

First Place: Tiandra McKenzie Second Place: Vivica Alexis Third Place: Rebecca Bennett Congratulations to all the contestants!

The Award Ceremony of the Competition will be held at a later date.

