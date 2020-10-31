89 New COVID-19 Infections, One More Death Confirmed

Jamaica on Friday recorded 89 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total to 9,094 with 4,257 active There was also one additional death, a 77-year-old man from Westmoreland, whose case was previously under investigation. This increases the fatalities to 206

